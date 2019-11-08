Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Feral cats look out from a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Kate Hurley will discuss feline welfare, protection of public health and wildlife, and mitigation of nuisance and aesthetic issues – and will share data and information about successful and unsuccessful strategies.

Dr. Hurley has tried most every method of cat management herself, in her prior job as an animal control officer and now as part of her work as a veterinarian and director of the Koret Shelter Medicine program at the University of California- Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

She plans to discuss feline welfare, protection of public health and wildlife, and mitigation of nuisance and aesthetic issues – and will share data and information about successful and unsuccessful strategies.

Dr. Hurley will also answer questions after the presentation. Citizens of Nye County, animal control staff and management, and county/city officials are all welcome to attend this free presentation. “Whether you love cats or are not a fan of outdoor cats, you will not want to miss this presentation,” said an email from Mark Robison, co-executive director of Maddie’s Pet Project – Saving Nevada’s Pets.

The 90-minute meeting will start at 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Event details were provided by Robison.