News

Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats

Staff Report
November 8, 2019 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2019 - 1:36 pm

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Dr. Hurley has tried most every method of cat management herself, in her prior job as an animal control officer and now as part of her work as a veterinarian and director of the Koret Shelter Medicine program at the University of California- Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

She plans to discuss feline welfare, protection of public health and wildlife, and mitigation of nuisance and aesthetic issues – and will share data and information about successful and unsuccessful strategies.

Dr. Hurley will also answer questions after the presentation. Citizens of Nye County, animal control staff and management, and county/city officials are all welcome to attend this free presentation. “Whether you love cats or are not a fan of outdoor cats, you will not want to miss this presentation,” said an email from Mark Robison, co-executive director of Maddie’s Pet Project – Saving Nevada’s Pets.

The 90-minute meeting will start at 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Event details were provided by Robison.

THE LATEST
Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

Nevada Department of Corrections The "Sagebrush in Prisons Project" is a nationally recognized ...
Sagebrush to be planted in Nevada thanks to prisons project
Staff Report

Thanks to a partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Institute for Applied Ecology, more than 200,000 sagebrush plants will be planted in Nevada wilderness scarred by wildfire, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic stopped along U.S. Highway 95 between Goldfield and T ...
Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

Courtesy of Death Valley National Park - A historical photo of the 20-mule team, the famous tea ...
Death Valley set to host 20 mule team reenactment
Staff Report

Twenty mules will pull replica borax wagons through Death Valley National Park in a rare public reenactment today, Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, the park announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital ...
Two-vehicle collision in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the parking lot of Walmart is not known for serious vehicle collisions, that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardar ...
Giving back to those who served: Pahrump home to Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well known as a town that supports and honors its veterans and for many of the organizations and businesses that serve the community, giving back to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces is a central goal.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a multi-day competitive oil and gas lease sale beginning on Dec. 17 as part of an event that includes Nye County, the agency announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.