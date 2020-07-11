90°F
Exposure forces closure of Pahrump Justice Court

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2020 - 9:35 pm
 

The Pahrump Justice Court announced Monday that it will be closed effective Tuesday, July 7 because of a COVID-19 exposure.

“Several personnel employed in the Pahrump Justice Court have been exposed to a person who very recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the Court has therefore determined that it is necessary to close … pending test results of all Justice Court staff, which shall be conducted on July 8,” the administrative order stated.

The court said it will continue to conduct first appearances, bail hearings and formal arraignments with all parties and counsel appearing by telephone or video. No hearings will be conducted at the courthouse, and no individuals will be permitted to enter the Pahrump Justice Court during this closure.

The court expects reopening once staff members have tested negative for COVID-19. Until then, court business can be done online.

As of Thursday, the court had yet to announce a reopening date.

For individuals who need to file an application for a temporary protective order, blank forms are available at http://pahrumpjusticecourt.com/forms.html, and for those who do not have the ability to print the blank forms online, paper forms are available in the main lobby of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 1521 E. Siri Lane in Pahrump. Completed applications can be emailed to pjc@pahrumpjusticecourt.com or submitted to staff in the main lobby of the sheriff’s office.

All temporary protective order applicants must include a current phone number and mailing address on each application submitted to the court so they can be contacted once the application has been reviewed.

COVID-19 in Nye

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nye has been on the rise in recent weeks. Nye County reported 103 total cases at the end of June, a cumulative total since the pandemic began. This number rose to 173 total cases on Wednesday, an increase of nine over the previous day.

Nye County has experienced a 68% rise overall with the recent cases. Out of these cases, Nye County reports that 30 of them are inmates within the Nye County Detention Center. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office also reported this week that a detective and a street deputy, along with seven detention center employees, have also tested positive.

The number of cases reported by Nye in Pahrump since the pandemic began is 155, which includes 30 inmates. Amargosa has seen 10 cases and Tonopah and Beatty have both seen four cases each.

The county has also reported five Nye County residents testing positive for antibodies. Those positives aren’t included in the overall total. The county states on its online tracker that 2,800 tests have been reported to Nye.

On July 7, the Nevada Hospital Association’s daily COVID-19 statistics showed two people were hospitalized in Nye County and were suspected for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 867 people were in the hospital for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 in the state—a record number for Nevada.

Three residents of Nye County have died from COVID-19, according to the county.

According to state data, 553 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. This total includes the three Nye County fatalities.

Thinkstock
