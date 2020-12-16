Extension offers strategy session for small business

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfred Cedeno

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Business owners are encouraged to come prepared to share their unmet business needs as well as their business successes. The English-language session will be at 9 a.m., and the Spanish-language session will be at 2:30 p.m.

“Especially now, as businesses look to starting the new year, they need to be mindful of all that’s transpired this year – changes in consumer behavior, regulations, loans – as they plan for next year,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with the Extension’s Business Development Program. “We think it can spur some thought and discussion resulting in them making some small adjustments that can help their bottom line in the new year.”

Borden says that besides the panel of experts from government and various organizations sharing information at this “2020 Small-Business Recap” town hall, participants will be encouraged to share what they have learned this year, as well as what needs have and haven’t been met.

“One of the purposes of these town halls is to provide a networking opportunity, even amid COVID, so that small-business owners can brainstorm and share helpful information with each other,” Borden said. “And, as we wrap up this year, we also want to hear from business owners on which needs are being met and which aren’t, and what’s working and what isn’t, so that we can help relay this information and maybe make some changes to make things run smoother and fill some of the gaps.”

Panelists on hand for the 9 a.m., English-language session will include Nevada Department of Business and Industry Deputy Director Marcel Schaerer, Prestamos senior business adviser Noe Gonzalez, StartupNV/AngelNV founder Jeff Saling, DreamSpring community lending officer Jeremy McVeety, Nevada workers compensation enforcement chief Angelia Yilas, Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

Panelists on hand for the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language session will include Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfred Cedeno, Nevada Department of Business and Industry ombudsman of consumer affairs for minorities Mirian Hickerson, DreamSpring loan officer Jessica Lubbe, Yilas, Mendez, Salas and Bindrup.

The town halls usually run about an hour. To register for the 9 a.m., English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dMeTPeCNSaaHyppfZBEOLg

For the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C4to-QcIQwqM_cm4a31WKg

Extension has been offering a “Coping with COVID-19” series of online town halls and webinars for small businesses since April. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu