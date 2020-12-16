57°F
Extension offers strategy session for small business

Staff Report
December 16, 2020 - 10:09 am
 
University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfred Cedeno

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer a free online town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide small businesses with a recap of the major business developments of 2020 and the adjustments for the new year business owners might need to consider as a result.

Business owners are encouraged to come prepared to share their unmet business needs as well as their business successes. The English-language session will be at 9 a.m., and the Spanish-language session will be at 2:30 p.m.

“Especially now, as businesses look to starting the new year, they need to be mindful of all that’s transpired this year – changes in consumer behavior, regulations, loans – as they plan for next year,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with the Extension’s Business Development Program. “We think it can spur some thought and discussion resulting in them making some small adjustments that can help their bottom line in the new year.”

Borden says that besides the panel of experts from government and various organizations sharing information at this “2020 Small-Business Recap” town hall, participants will be encouraged to share what they have learned this year, as well as what needs have and haven’t been met.

“One of the purposes of these town halls is to provide a networking opportunity, even amid COVID, so that small-business owners can brainstorm and share helpful information with each other,” Borden said. “And, as we wrap up this year, we also want to hear from business owners on which needs are being met and which aren’t, and what’s working and what isn’t, so that we can help relay this information and maybe make some changes to make things run smoother and fill some of the gaps.”

Panelists on hand for the 9 a.m., English-language session will include Nevada Department of Business and Industry Deputy Director Marcel Schaerer, Prestamos senior business adviser Noe Gonzalez, StartupNV/AngelNV founder Jeff Saling, DreamSpring community lending officer Jeremy McVeety, Nevada workers compensation enforcement chief Angelia Yilas, Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

Panelists on hand for the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language session will include Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfred Cedeno, Nevada Department of Business and Industry ombudsman of consumer affairs for minorities Mirian Hickerson, DreamSpring loan officer Jessica Lubbe, Yilas, Mendez, Salas and Bindrup.

The town halls usually run about an hour. To register for the 9 a.m., English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dMeTPeCNSaaHyppfZBEOLg

For the 2:30 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C4to-QcIQwqM_cm4a31WKg

Extension has been offering a “Coping with COVID-19” series of online town halls and webinars for small businesses since April. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Nevada Health Link accepting applications through Jan. 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

While most of the country prepares to conclude their open enrollment periods this week, Nevadans have an additional 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage for 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials with Immunize Nevada are shown organizing paperwor ...
Pahrump flu shot clinic held, another set for Amargosa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Flu season is in full swing and for Immunize Nevada, the season comes with a major mission in mind, providing access to flu shots for all those who need them.

Getty Images The proposed legislation has gained bipartisan support in Congress, as well as ba ...
Nevada senators push for federal dollars for restaurant industry
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., has joined Senator Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., to urge congressional leaders to pass an act that will help the restaurant sector and its employees.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sales associate assists a shopper at Social Distraction Fa ...
New clothing business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At present, opening a new business amid a pandemic requires a certain amount of courage and determination, along with the prerequisite financial means.

Getty Images The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyer ...
Program helps 1,000th teacher buy home in state
Staff Report

A middle school teacher on Wednesday became the 1,000th teacher to use the Nevada Housing Division’s Home is Possible for Teachers down payment assistance program to purchase a home.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR making updates to unemployment site
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The lobby of Faith for Action, at 2210 Commercial Drive, is ...
Local agency holding holiday toy drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With the holiday season in full swing, Pahrump’s Faith for Action agency is holding a special holiday dinner event for the valley’s elderly, homeless, veterans and anyone who might not get a hot meal.

Nevada National Guard specialists Jonathan Macias, left, and Demetrie Barnett store a test tube ...
Daily COVID-19 update focuses on food security
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of Community Health Services were joined by Jennifer Ott, director of the Nevada Department of Agriculture on Monday to provide updates on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and discuss NDA’s programs.

Getty Images Anyone who suspects someone is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the pers ...
Individuals reportedly posing as OSHA officials
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations said it has received several reports indicating that individuals posing as Nevada OSHA officials are making contact with businesses in northern Nevada.

Judge approves Chapter 11 plan for Tonopah Solar Energy
Staff Report

Judge Karen Owens last week approved a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization by Tonopah Solar Energy, which operated the Crescent Dunes solar plant in Nevada that received $737 million in guaranteed loans from the federal government.