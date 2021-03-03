43°F
Extension programs will focus on human resources

Staff Report
March 3, 2021 - 2:11 am
 
University of Nevada, Extension Kimberly Miles, president and founder of TPC Payroll HR Consultants.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

In addition to experts from Extension and the Small Business Administration, executives from TPC Payroll HR Consultants will be special guests on the panels, which will be March 3 for English speakers and March 10 for Spanish speakers.

TPC Payroll HR Consultants is a Las Vegas-based consulting, human resources, payroll, taxation and business management solutions company. Kimberly Miles, president and founder, and Bill Cleland, chief operating officer, will talk about a variety of important human resources issues and functions including the hiring process, branding the employee experience and how to use technology to improve efficiency in all areas of human resources.

“Properly managing human resources is one of the most important and most challenging aspects of running a small business,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “Our recent economic downturn has only complicated and increased these challenges for small business owners. But we have experts who can help guide them and introduce them to methods and technologies that can help them now and into the future.”

In addition to the online town halls, Extension will offer two free webinars early in March, an English-language session focusing on cash flow, income, expenses and taxes March 5, and a Spanish-language session on live-streaming for business March 12.

The town hall, “Moving Forward with Technology in Human Resources,” is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, for English speakers and 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 10 for Spanish speakers. Miles will be on the March 3 session, while Cleland will be on the March 10 session. Other panelists include SBA outreach and marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno Jr., Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

The English-language webinar, “Cash Flow, Income, Expenses and Taxes,” is 9 a.m. Friday, March 5. Salas will discuss the sections of a cash flow statement, the importance and limitations of the cash flow statement, how to plan for tax compliance events and how they will affect cash flow and profits, how to address problem-solving situations in cash flow analysis and a practical example of applying concepts and recommendations.

The Spanish-language webinar, “Live-Streaming for Business,” will be held 9 a.m. Friday, March 12. Mendez will discuss the importance of live-streaming for a business, creating a script prior to going live, types of live streaming and useful tips to go live effectively.

The town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour.

To register for the March 3 town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_txhpRl2fRuO1WRjOBp_nWQ

For the March 5 webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZlwhfOAqSf2wQSO18tLe1A

For the March 10 town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KNTjKtHtRtOjxlPR_Y_ZQw

For the March 12 webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ytot8ir7TY-q32EosNuAaA

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

