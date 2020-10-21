65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants

Staff Report
October 20, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.

The town hall is free, and there will be an English-language session Oct. 21 and a Spanish-language session Oct. 28. During the sessions, presenters will explain the details of the new assistance program, including grant eligibility, how to submit an application, documents that are required, different rewards levels and the eligible business expenses under the grant.

In addition, there will be updates on some other assistance programs, such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans. And, with the nation about to grapple with its first holiday season amid COVID-19, strategies for business owners, ranging from marketing Black Friday to retooling their business’ brand for the new year, will be discussed.

“COVID-19 is going to change a lot about this holiday season — the way we shop, the way we celebrate, the way we travel and more,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “This fourth quarter is incredibly important for so many businesses, even under normal circumstances. We just want to help them try to think through what they might expect and how to prepare for this important time in order to be successful.”

Extension has been offering a series of weekly online town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” since April.

“The New PETS Grant and Strategies for the Holidays” town hall is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 for Spanish speakers. Panelists include Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos and outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno; Alex Nicole Garza, a solution expers for entrepreneurs and caregivers; and from UNR Extension, business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and research associate Mike Bindrup.

The town halls usually run about an hour.

To register for the English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y8_vPzJvTW2di0xWXbQ15g.

For the Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PXrpphfhRCio-l_wSLpcqw

For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation A ...
Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

LinkedIn Jenny Casselman
DETR taps Casselman for deputy director post
Staff Report

Jenny Casselman has been named as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Casselman’s official first day was Monday, Oct. 12.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State sends plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to CDC
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health announced Friday the submission of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursd ...
Sisolak, Cortez Masto will speak at housing summit
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Coalition will virtually host its inaugural statewide summit Oct. 27-29 with a focus on Nevada’s successful and equitable housing recovery.