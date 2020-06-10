74°F
Extension’s webinar, town hall focusing on cash flow

Staff Report
June 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

With many of Nevada’s small businesses now reopened or planning to reopen soon, many of them are experiencing cash flow challenges. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free webinar Friday, June 12 to help small business owners learn about generating reports related to cash flow and how to anticipate, prepare for and manage cash flow fluctuations.

The session, “Cash Flow and COVID-19: Create Reports to Plan Ahead for Problems,” is part of a series of webinars and town halls for small businesses being offered each week in English and in Spanish. The question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” are held every Wednesday.

Wednesday’s town hall, which will be at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers, will feature panelists Angelia Yllas, Nevada Business and Industry Division of Industrial Relations chief compliance audit investigator; Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, Extension business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, Extension research associate.

Friday’s webinar, “Cash Flow and COVID-19: Create Reports to Plan Ahead for Problems,” will be held at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers. Mendez, Salas and Bindrup will discuss business’ cash flow elements and related reports, forecasting cash flow and anticipating potential problems and estimating tax expenses to be prepared.

The town halls begin with a short presentation on a given topic or a preview of the Friday webinar. Then, the participants network with one another and drive the discussion, with a panel of professionals and educators helping them troubleshoot challenges they are encountering.

The Friday webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

“Our goal is to provide resources and educational platforms to help our small businesses, statewide, cope and retool,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “We want to help them come out of this even stronger, and be more prepared for challenges like this in the future.”

Both the town halls and the webinars are free, and usually run about an hour. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu.

THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have ...
DMV offices to reopen to public on June 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen all branch offices in the Silver State beginning Monday, June 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, this map shows the ...
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the evening of June 3, around 6:30 p.m., a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck just outside of Searles Valley, California, near the city of Ridgecrest and while that particular rumble caught widespread attention, including that of Nye County residents, it is far from the only earthquake near the area over the past week.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Applicants are needed for the 2020 season at Pahrump Communit ...
Applicants needed to save Pahrump 2020 pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, June 5, an announcement was made that had many in the Pahrump community grumbling, with officials stating that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been canceled due to a lack of staff applicants.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Red Apple Fireworks owner Doug Burda said once the store reo ...
Area fireworks stores in Pahrump seeing brisk business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Judging by the number of individuals and families lined up at Pahrump’s fireworks retailers, business appears to be booming at present.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Rev ...
Primary voter turnout thus far stands at 17%
Staff Report

Today, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced early turnout numbers for the June 9 primary election that is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballot. As of Wednesday, June 3, 276,456 of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to Nevada voters have been cast. An additional 636 voters have cast a ballot in person during the early voting period.

Getty Images Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which ...
Ford presses FCC to move against illegal robocalls
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group on Thursday wrote a comment letter to the Federal Communications Commission, encouraging the FCC to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecommunications companies to coordinate tracing illegal robocalls.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election wrapped up yesterday, June 9, but o ...
2020 Primary Election comes to a close, official results not available until June 19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is finally at an end but due to the switch to an all absentee ballot system, a decision made by Nevada’s election officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19, official results for the election will not be available for more than a week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.