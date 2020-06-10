Extension’s webinar, town hall focusing on cash flow

With many of Nevada’s small businesses now reopened or planning to reopen soon, many of them are experiencing cash flow challenges. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free webinar Friday, June 12 to help small business owners learn about generating reports related to cash flow and how to anticipate, prepare for and manage cash flow fluctuations.

The session, “Cash Flow and COVID-19: Create Reports to Plan Ahead for Problems,” is part of a series of webinars and town halls for small businesses being offered each week in English and in Spanish. The question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” are held every Wednesday.

Wednesday’s town hall, which will be at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers, will feature panelists Angelia Yllas, Nevada Business and Industry Division of Industrial Relations chief compliance audit investigator; Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas, Extension business development instructors; and Mike Bindrup, Extension research associate.

Friday’s webinar, “Cash Flow and COVID-19: Create Reports to Plan Ahead for Problems,” will be held at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers. Mendez, Salas and Bindrup will discuss business’ cash flow elements and related reports, forecasting cash flow and anticipating potential problems and estimating tax expenses to be prepared.

The town halls begin with a short presentation on a given topic or a preview of the Friday webinar. Then, the participants network with one another and drive the discussion, with a panel of professionals and educators helping them troubleshoot challenges they are encountering.

The Friday webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

“Our goal is to provide resources and educational platforms to help our small businesses, statewide, cope and retool,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “We want to help them come out of this even stronger, and be more prepared for challenges like this in the future.”

Both the town halls and the webinars are free, and usually run about an hour. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu.