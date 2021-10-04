74°F
News

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram back online

Staff Report
October 4, 2021 - 2:04 pm
 

A global outage hit Facebook on Monday, along with its Instagram and WhatsApp. The apps and online services started working again in Pahrump just after 3 p.m.

The initial outage occurred at 8:40 a.m. EST on Monday, and still had not returned as of about 2 p.m. It’s still unclear if the outage is still affecting other areas of the globe and Facebook has not given an update as of the time of this writing.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on its Twitter account early Monday. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Nearly 3 billion users of the apps were without service.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri tweeted that it felt like a “snow day” during the outage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

