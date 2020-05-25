90°F
Fallen service members remembered on Memorial Day

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 25, 2020 - 2:37 pm
 

Retired U.S. Marine Corps veterans Jose Telles, at left, and Burt Gigoux, honored those who died for this country by laying a wreath and playing “Taps” on Memorial Day at the Chief Tecopa Veterans Memorial just after 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25th.

Telles placed the wreath, while Gigoux played the 24-note anthem during the brief two-man ceremony.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The race for Congressional District 4 has a very large pool of contenders, including eight Republicans and six Democrats, all hoping to secure their party’s nomination this primary election. Those nominees will then head to the general election where they will battle it out with each other and two third-party candidates, Libertarian Jonathan Esteban and Independent American Party candidate Barry Rubinson.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Cox facing three opponents in re-election bid
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the 2020 Republican Primary race for Nye County Commission District 3, incumbent Donna Cox is facing three opponents, Louis “Louie” Baker, Deanna O’Donnell and John Wehrly. The winner of this match-up with then proceed to the general election and go up against Independent American Party candidate Lance Schaus.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Hafen and Bradley face off for Nevada Assembly District 36
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Gregory Hafen II is aiming to keep and Dr. Joseph Bradley is striving to take the Assembly District 36 seat this year and as these are the only two candidates for this seat, the winner will be determined by the 2020 Republican Primary.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Five hopefuls eyeing commission district 1 seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commission District 1 is wide open this year, with current office holder Lorinda Wichman termed out and five new faces seeking the seat. The winner of the Republican primary for district 1 will then proceed to the general election where they will take on nonpartisan candidate Darryl Lackey.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Carbone challenging Koenig for Nye County Commission District 2
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Republican Primary is pitting former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone against incumbent John Koenig for the Nye County Commission District 2 seat and with just two candidates on the ballot, the man who takes this race will be determined by the results of the primary election.

The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nevada will be taking part via absent ...
Nye County primary elections underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary is Tuesday, June 9 and the election is well underway, with Nye County residents poised to play their part in determining a variety of primary races this election cycle, including those for Nye County Commission District 1, 2 and 3, Nye County School District Board of Trustees Area VI, Nevada Assembly District 36 and Nevada Congressional District 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Bounty Hunter Saloon at 680 East Street is seeking donat ...
Bounty Hunter Saloon holding donation drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The proprietor of a local bar is doing her best to keep the establishment above water amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd gathered for the annual Memorial Day service a ...
Local Memorial Day remembrance services canceled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The last Monday in May is set aside for Americans to come together on Memorial Day to honor military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.