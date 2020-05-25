Fallen service members remembered on Memorial Day

Retired U.S. Marine Corps veterans Jose Telles, at left, and Burt Gigoux, honored those who died for this country by laying a wreath and playing “Taps” on Memorial Day at the Chief Tecopa Veterans Memorial just after 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25th.

Selwyn Harris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Telles placed the wreath, while Gigoux played the 24-note anthem during the brief two-man ceremony.