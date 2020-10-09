75°F
News

Families will receive funds to replace missed school meals

Staff Report
October 8, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program have received a one-time refund for the cost of school lunches that were missed this spring because of COVID-related school closures.

The money is coming from the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program offered to states through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Funds were added to existing SNAP or TANF EBT cards for eligible families, and new cards were mailed out to eligible families that are not enrolled in SNAP or TANF.

P-EBT is a new program that gives food benefits to children who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals because of COVID-19 school closures in March, April and May. P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at all stores that accept EBT.

Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals through NSLP and SBP in Nevada are eligible. This includes children who attend schools that offer free meals to all. Benefits are issued automatically. There is no application.

Each eligible child will receive $5.70 per day for each school day missed in March, April and May 2020 as long as the child was enrolled and eligible for the NSLP/SBP. Benefits were issued between Aug. 30, and Sept. 8, 2020.

For families that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits, the funds will be added to their current EBT card. All other eligible families will receive a new card in the mail with the funds already placed on the card.

Families with questions should contact the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 775-684-8740 in Northern Nevada and 702-486-9640 in Southern Nevada.

More information can be found at dwss.nv.gov

