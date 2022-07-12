Far-right activist who accosted Sisolak, first lady, dies

A man who hurled threats and racist epithets at Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife at restaurant near Summerlin earlier this year has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Justin Andersch addresses members of the news media on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, outside Craig Mueller's law offices in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Screengrabs of Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy, from a video posted on social media. In the minute-long video, a man identified on social media as Justin Andersch verbally assaulted and threatened the governor. Nevada State Police are investigating the incident.

A far-right activist who was investigated by Nevada authorities after he hurled threats and racist epithets at Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state’s first lady at a restaurant near Summerlin earlier this year has died.

Justin Andersch, 38, who ran the Cannabis and Combat show, which was streamed on multiple online platforms, according to its website, took his own life Sunday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Andersch died from a gunshot wound in a parking lot of a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex at 5:30 p.m. The address of the complex was not released, but the death was officially deemed a suicide by the coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police confirmed they are investigating the death without releasing further details.

The Feb. 27 incident with the Sisolaks landed Andersch in the spotlight but also led Nevada State Police to open an investigation.

Sisolak said at the time that the encounter had left him “deeply disappointed.”

But less than a month later, he asked Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson not to pursue charges against Andersch.

In a statement, the governor said he was “outraged,” but added that a criminal case, “should it occur, would cause further coverage, and provide this small minority of Nevadans more opportunity to spew their vile.”

Andersch had approached Sisolak at a Lindo Michoacan near West Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way and asked for a photo.

The encounter was recorded on video as Andersch began to unleash expletives and follow the governor and Kathy Sisolak out of the restaurant.

“We should string you up on a lamppost right now,” Andersch yelled, as he and another man called the governor a traitor.

“You’re running into a patriot now, huh?” shouted Andersch, asking Sisolak where his security detail was.

Two days later, Andersch held a press conference in which he refused to apologize or take any questions.

He later filed paperwork to run for Clark County sheriff but was disqualified from the ballot because he did not meet requirements, such as having law enforcement experience.

“The Patriot Party Podcast,” another show that Andersch was affiliated with, announced his death Monday to dispel any rumors, a trio of hosts, one of whom was sobbing, told their audience.

“Justin is no longer with us,” one of the hosts said. “It’s a real, real rough day around here.”

