Father’s Day perfect time to think about men’s health

Staff Writer
June 18, 2020 - 7:54 pm
 

Father’s Day brings added significance this year given the health challenges men face in general and specifically to COVID-19.

For instance, research shows men are more likely than women to experience worse outcomes because of COVID-19, including double the risk of death.

Independent of COVID-19, men also have a lower life expectancy (76 years for men vs. 81 years for women); a lower likelihood of visits to the doctor (76% of men had seen a doctor in the last year vs. 92% of women); and a higher risk of being overweight or obese (nearly 71% for men vs. 59% for women).

With that in mind, Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer for United Healthcare, offers tips for men and families to consider as we celebrate fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers.

While initial COVID-19 guidelines might have suggested otherwise, federal and international health authorities now recommend the use of masks when people are outside the home and unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others. In fact, a recent study found widespread mask wearing can reduce the spread of COVID-19 by as much as 80%.

Even so, the adoption of masks remains mixed, especially among men. Just 56% of men said they had worn a mask outside the home, compared to 67% of women. Tightly fitting homemade masks, including ones of cotton or silk, can provide protection for yourself and others.

Men are three times more likely than women to go a year without visiting the doctor and nearly twice as likely to be without a regular go-to physician in times of sickness.

This behavior might be reinforced by COVID-19, which has prompted some people to skip medical care, including wellness visits or chronic care management.

Urgent health issues, including persistent chest pains, head injuries or signs of stroke such as sudden numbness in the face, arm or leg, should not be ignored.

To help encourage health, now is the time to schedule an annual wellness visit with your primary care physician, providing an opportunity to detect potential health issues early.

If in-person appointments are a concern because of potential exposure to COVID-19, telehealth resources are now enabling more people to connect with a health care professional, including for urgent medical care and disease management.

Research suggests that men take more risks than women, with this type of perilous behavior potentially manifesting itself in some unfortunate consequences.

For example, men are more likely to be addicted to alcohol and tobacco than women; men are twice as likely as women to binge drink; and men use illicit drugs at more than double the rate of women.

What’s more, some men are prone to push themselves physically, such as attempting a marathon, triathlon or an extreme sport. It’s a good idea to check with your physician before you engage in any extreme sport and start a slow and steady training routine.

The pandemic, and associated economic challenges, might be triggering more stress and anxiety. Unfortunately, research shows that men are less likely than women to seek help, particularly for depression and other behavioral health issues.

One potential barrier might be that some men might be embarrassed to ask for this type of assistance.

To help with that, men might consider a virtual visit with a mental health provider via a mobile device or computer, a service that might already be available as part of their health care benefits.

Virtual visits may shorten wait times for an appointment, fit schedules and eliminate travel time and expense. And, research shows that outcomes of a virtual visit with a mental health provider might be similar to in-person sessions for multiple behavioral health issues.

Considering these tips can benefit men – and their families – this Father’s Day and in the future. And by better understanding men’s specific health challenges, especially in connection to COVID-19, we can help men in Nevada live healthier lives.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Dwight Lilly as shown in a photo provided by the Nye County Sheriff ...
DA files complaint over misuse of co-op funds
Staff Report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against four former board members of the Private Well Owners Cooperative, charging them with offenses including felony embezzlement and felony grand larceny, in connection with the secret diversion of co-op funds to the 2018 political campaign for County Commission of then-board member Dwight Lilly.