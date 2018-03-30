FBI seeks Nevada fugitive

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shawn Frederick Weatherhead, a transient with ties to Nevada.

FBI On at least three occasions, between April 1-2, 2017, Shawn Frederick Weatherhead allegedly threatened to kill people during his calls, the FBI said.

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shawn Frederick Weatherhead, a transient with ties to Nevada.

From locations in Nevada and two other states, Weatherhead has allegedly contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line in Clarksburg, West Virginia or other FBI offices around the country, approximately 1,000 times since December 2015, the FBI said.

On at least three occasions, between April 1-2, 2017, Weatherhead allegedly threatened to kill people during his calls, the FBI said.

Weatherhead is a white man with hazel eyes and brown hair. He stands 5 feet 6 inches in height and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Additionally, he has multiple tattoos on his body, including on his forehead, chin, arm, wrist, hand, right leg, and back.

A federal judge in California issued an arrest warrant on Oct. 24, 2017, after prosecutors charged him with interstate communication of a threat to injure the person of another.

Anyone with information about Weatherhead’s location should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip via https://tips.fbi.gov.

In Nevada, call the FBI in Reno at 775-328-4000.