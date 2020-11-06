Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.

Federal assistance to Nevada has totaled $809 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since May, 880 Nevada doctors, hospitals, tribes, local governments, fire departments and others have received awards to assist with loss of revenue and other costs affected by COVID-19.

Las Vegas has received $624 million of that federal money, followed by Reno’s $69 million, $22.9 million for Henderson and $19.3 million to Carson City. No other Nevada community has received as much as $10 million.

Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through the HHS.gov application website. The new round of $20 billion in federal funds is available to an expanded set of providers including those in the chiropractic, dental, behavioral health and eye care fields.

“We encourage health care providers in every Nevada community to take a close look at this opportunity for federal assistance,” said Administrator Suzanne Bierman of the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy. “We know this has been a difficult time for providers and businesses statewide, and this funding is available for many Nevada health care providers.”