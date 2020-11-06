61°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Federal aid to Nevada’s health providers has exceeded $800M

Staff Report
November 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump medical providers have received $8.5 million in federal relief funds to cope with the challenges of the pandemic, according to the state Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.

Federal assistance to Nevada has totaled $809 million since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since May, 880 Nevada doctors, hospitals, tribes, local governments, fire departments and others have received awards to assist with loss of revenue and other costs affected by COVID-19.

Las Vegas has received $624 million of that federal money, followed by Reno’s $69 million, $22.9 million for Henderson and $19.3 million to Carson City. No other Nevada community has received as much as $10 million.

Providers have until Nov. 6 to apply for federal Provider Relief Funds through the HHS.gov application website. The new round of $20 billion in federal funds is available to an expanded set of providers including those in the chiropractic, dental, behavioral health and eye care fields.

“We encourage health care providers in every Nevada community to take a close look at this opportunity for federal assistance,” said Administrator Suzanne Bierman of the Division of Health Care Financing and Policy. “We know this has been a difficult time for providers and businesses statewide, and this funding is available for many Nevada health care providers.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Ford responds to suit against Nevada voting
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada attorney general’s office on Friday filed a response to a motion for preliminary injunction in a new lawsuit regarding Nevada’s election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Single-day high for COVID-19 cases in Nye
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A single-day high for the number of new COVID-19 cases was reported for Nye County.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area residents are shown lined up at the Bob Ruud Co ...
2020 Election results update
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Voting in the 2020 general election came to an official close on Tuesday, Nov. 3 but ballots are still in the process of being counted and the outcomes for several races were still considered too close to call as of the morning of Thursday, Nov. 5.

Peter Helfrich
Suspect arrested after evasion attempt from deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who allegedly attempted to evade a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after the deputy was forced to hold him at gunpoint.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycl ...
Pahrump GriefShare heading into next 13-week cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump chapter of the non-denominational, international organization GriefShare is coming up on the conclusion of its current 13-week cycle and is setting its sights on its next round of sessions, as well as three very special seminars, all geared toward helping those who are grieving over the loss of a loved one through their journey from mourning to joy.

Getty Images That capital funding was instrumental in helping to support and sustain 10,124 Ne ...
SBDC reports supporting over 11,000 Nevada jobs
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center has released annual client-verified economic outcomes for the 2020 federal fiscal year. Having assisted 2,855 clients with $45.4 million in capital, and helped 159 clients start businesses, the organization shared that the jobs supported and created totaled 11,049, all during a global pandemic that rocked the landscape of small businesses.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Clad in classic Uncle Sam attire, a happy Bill Newyear was o ...
Trump supporters gather on Election Day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though there were a few individuals who were visible clutching Biden/Harris signs and banners, at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, it appeared that there were even more people holding President Trump signs and banners at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Election Day 2020.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 will hold a Veteran ...
Two ceremonies set to mark Veterans Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is right around the corner and in the community of Pahrump, well known for its patriotism and support of the current and former military members, there are two ceremonies scheduled to mark the occasion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council will hold a Seasonal Arts and Craf ...
Pahrump Arts Council to hold Arts and Crafts Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the kibosh on public events over the past seven or eight months, the Pahrump Arts Council, better known as PAC, has been struggling to generate cash for its coffers.