Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Several benefit programs are set to expire on Sept. 4 at midnight: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and State Extended Benefits.

These benefits will expire on Sept. 4 even if claimants show a benefit balance on their claims.

For people waiting for an eligibility determination for any of the federal programs and receive it after the Sept. 4 cutoff, these claimants will be paid all funds that they are eligible for up to the date the federal programs expire. DETR reminds these claimants that they should continue to file weekly through Sept. 4.

DETR states in a release, “Nevada DETR is required to accept PUA applications for covered weeks, until October 6, 2021. Such claims may be backdated, as appropriate, to the first week during the Pandemic Assistance Period in which the individual was unemployed, partially unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work because of an approved COVID-19 related reason.”

Once the federal extended benefits end, the state will revert to its regular unemployment insurance base period model.

After Sept. 4, unemployment benefits will be based on a claimant’s earnings during a certain time period. This is known as the base period. More information can be found at ui.nv.gov. Once there, look under the Claimant tab.

Individuals that are unemployed or seeking to change jobs can use EmployNV.gov for assistance with resumes and applications.

These individuals can also find open jobs and learn about training and “upskilling” for in-demand careers on the site. Many of the training options offer financial assistance.

For training and upskilling opportunities in Southern Nevada, check the Workforce Connections page at https://nvworkforceconnections.org/

Federal programs coming to an end:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant that is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant exhausts regular unemployment compensation benefits.

State Extended Benefits, which provides an additional 13 weeks of federally funded benefits to claimants who have exhausted their regular unemployment compensation benefits during periods of high state unemployment rates.