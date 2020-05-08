70°F
Federal grant will boost behavioral health services

Staff Report
May 7, 2020 - 8:20 pm
 

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and adults at Reno Behavioral Health and at Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas, and also expand the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Teams in Northern and Southern Nevada.

“Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is very proud to partner with the state of Nevada to provide additional crisis intervention and treatment options to address mental and substance use disorders,” said Steve Shell, CEO of the hospital. “The Emergency Grant awarded by SAMHSA is a great opportunity to heighten the awareness of crisis services throughout Nevada and ensure that access to care is available.”

Regardless of the ability to pay, these programs will allow anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis to have timely access to assessment and referrals instead of needing to go to the emergency room.

In addition, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas will establish a toll-free phone line that will serve as a confidential mental health resource that health care professionals can use to seek support before they have reached the crisis point.

“The UNLV School of Medicine department of psychiatry and behavioral health is proud to partner with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to coordinate a warm line to support health care providers across Nevada,” said department chair Dr. Alison Netski. “We know that working in health care during this public health crisis can be difficult and cause emotional and mental distress. This resource will allow for health care providers in Nevada to anonymously reach a volunteer mental health or health professional for support, resources, and referrals.”

THE LATEST
Senadora Catherine Cortez Masto. [Foto Cortesía]
Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Las Vegas Review-Journal) Potential navigator/EEF and b ...
Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times When brewed together Lemon Balm, Lemon Verbena ...
In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno The University of Nevada, Reno, citing the safety an ...
UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The president of Summit Restoration and Everest Construction ...
Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.

Meat packing called ‘critical infrastructure’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Invoking the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended, President Trump declared meat processing plants “critical infrastructure” and directed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue to “take all appropriate action … to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations” after several major food production facilities were closed after becoming hot spots for COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Adam Tippetts said that out o ...
NCSO academy training underway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office plans to have additional deputies patrolling the highways and byways later this year, as the agency began its latest training academy last month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Effective Monday, May 4, the Nye County Clerk’s Office in ...
Justice, District Court Dept. 1 reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Both the Pahrump Justice Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court have outlined modifications to its day-to-day business operations amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.