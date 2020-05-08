Federal grant will boost behavioral health services

The Division of Public and Behavioral Health has announced a grant of $1,935,621 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration which will fund psychiatric access to care in Nevada communities.

Getty Images The grant will help provide 24/7 psychiatric triage for children, adolescents and adults at Reno Behavioral Health and at Desert Parkway Behavioral Healthcare Hospital in Las Vegas, and also expand the Division of Child and Family Services Children’s Mobile Crisis Teams in Northern and Southern Nevada.

“Reno Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is very proud to partner with the state of Nevada to provide additional crisis intervention and treatment options to address mental and substance use disorders,” said Steve Shell, CEO of the hospital. “The Emergency Grant awarded by SAMHSA is a great opportunity to heighten the awareness of crisis services throughout Nevada and ensure that access to care is available.”

Regardless of the ability to pay, these programs will allow anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis to have timely access to assessment and referrals instead of needing to go to the emergency room.

In addition, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas will establish a toll-free phone line that will serve as a confidential mental health resource that health care professionals can use to seek support before they have reached the crisis point.

“The UNLV School of Medicine department of psychiatry and behavioral health is proud to partner with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health to coordinate a warm line to support health care providers across Nevada,” said department chair Dr. Alison Netski. “We know that working in health care during this public health crisis can be difficult and cause emotional and mental distress. This resource will allow for health care providers in Nevada to anonymously reach a volunteer mental health or health professional for support, resources, and referrals.”