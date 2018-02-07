Feds send $425,000 to Nevada to fight housing discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is awarding $37 million, including $425,000 in Nevada, to fight housing discrimination under its Fair Housing Initiatives Program.

Thinkstock These grants will support more than 150 national and local fair housing organizations working to confront violations of the Fair Housing Act.

These grants will allow the groups to provide Fair Housing enforcement through testing in the rental and sales market, to file Fair Housing complaints to HUD, and to conduct investigations.

The education and outreach activities these organizations conduct also help to educate the public, housing providers and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

In Nevada, the Silver State Fair Housing Council was awarded two grants. The first is for $300,000. The second totals $125,000.

“The funds announced today will allow our fair housing partners on the ground to combat housing discrimination and ensure every person has equal access to housing,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in the recent announcement.