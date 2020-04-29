84°F
Feedback sought for transportation projects

Staff Report
April 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on proposed changes to the process of planning transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The STIP is a fiscally constrained, four-year planning document listing federal- and state-funded transportation projects, as well as regionally significant transportation improvements funded through local and/or state funds in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act. These projects improve Nevada’s transportation system, including adding lanes, constructing new roads and improving intersections along with certain road maintenance projects. It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.

The proposed new procedure includes updated formal amendment thresholds, as well as administrative modifications and formal amendment schedules.

The public can comment on the document by visiting the “Planning” section of nevadadot.com. All public comment must be submitted before June 9 to the NDOT Program Development, Planning Office via email to jemery@dot.nv.gov or by mail to 1263 South Stewart Street, Carson City, NV 89712 ATTN: Jillian Emery, room 320.

A draft list of proposed projects will be available for public review before potential acceptance and approval by the state transportation board and governing federal agencies.

Separately, the public can keep updated and provide feedback on Nevada state transportation throughout the year by attending NDOT public meetings regarding specific road improvement projects.

Nevada’s metropolitan planning organizations develop similar documents outlining proposed transportation improvements in metropolitan areas. Links to those resources are available at www.nevadadot.com

THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Sisolak tells ABC he plans to extend Nevada’s stay-at-home order
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s stay-at-home order, which was set to expire Friday, will be extended, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Training in the use of Naloxone can give residents the ...
NyE Communities Coalition offering Naloxone training to help save lives
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The NyE Communities Coalition will host a free training course on Naloxone, the drug used to counteract an opioid overdose, today from 2 to 3 p.m. and all participants who complete the training will receive one dose of Naloxone nasal spray, arming them in the event that they need to spring into action and save a life.

Attorney general urges caution in job searches
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

State Attorney General Aaron Ford issued another warning for Nevadans to be on the lookout for fake job opportunities advertised online or on flyers as fraudsters take advantage of more people searching for work during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtua ...
UNR Extension offers help online for small businesses
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” each Wednesday to help small businesses “pivot and adapt” during this challenging time.

Getty Images The paycheck program, a $349 billion emergency loan program, was launched in early ...
FHLBanks accepting Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced that Federal Home Loan Banks can accept Paycheck Protection Program loans as collateral when making loans, known as advances, to their members. The measure is being taken in support of small and community banks.

USDA website The announcement and details came from the U.S. Departement of Agriculture.
More grants available for telemedicine, education
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the opening of a second application window for funding under the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant program, with a total of $72 million available.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced that ...
CARES Act means more money for rural transit
Staff Report

When Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Nevada was provided with nearly $22 million in rural transit relief funding in addition to transit funding dedicated to the state’s metropolitan transit services.