News

Fight at Pahrump casino leads to arrest

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2022 - 1:09 pm
 
Golden Gaming/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the casino on June 24, just after 4 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

A Pahrump man is facing an attempted robbery charge following an altercation at the Pahrump Nugget Casino.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to the casino on June 24, just after 4 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Physical altercation with security

“While en route, dispatch advised there was a male inside the casino throwing tables and chairs as well as getting into a physical altercation with casino security,” according to the report. “The male was later identified as Johnny Alvarez. Upon arrival, security already had the male secured in handcuffs.”

Incident captured on surveillance cameras

The report went on to state that Daigler spoke with a security officer for the Pahrump Nugget who advised that Alvarez allegedly attempted to take the security officer’s firearm from his holster.

“I reviewed camera footage which shows the security guard attempting to escort Alvarez off the property when Alvarez suddenly turns toward the security guard and with both hands, lunges toward the security guard’s firearm and appears to physically grab the firearm with his left hand.”

Following the initial investigation Alvarez was found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.380, that being attempted robbery by allegedly using force to attempt to deprive the security guard of his firearm.

Alvarez was transported to the Nye County Detention center without further incident.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

