Filing window for local candidates is March 7-18

The window to file for public office in Nye County is March 7-18. Open offices on the ballot this election will include assessor, county clerk, county commissioner (districts 1, 4 and 5), district attorney, public administrator, recorder, treasurer and sheriff.

A number of other political seats will be open in towns across Nye County. Candidates must have actively resided in their respective districts for at least 30 days before the close of the filing deadline.The filing fee to run for any county office is $105; district candidates must submit a $35 filing fee.

Click here for the complete list of offices that will appear on this year’s ballot. The link also includes more info on how to file as a candidate.

The Nevada primary is June 14.

The Pahrump Valley Times will publish a special section ahead of the election to profile candidates vying for office.