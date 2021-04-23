75°F
Financial tips for your national park road trip

By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2021 - 2:18 am
 
Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Getty Images "Whether you are planning on roughing it at a campground or enjoying a more comfortable stay in a local hotel, book your reservation now," writes Brian Formisano, Wells Fargo Nevada Region Bank president.

Ready for an outdoors road trip? You are not alone! Many Pahrump residents are looking to get outdoors right now for a post-lockdown road trip vacation getaway with plenty of social distancing. But before you plan that road trip to one of our federal lands, such as the national parks, here are a couple of financial moves to add to your pre-trip planning.

Book Your Lodging Now

Whether you are planning on roughing it at a campground or enjoying a more comfortable stay in a local hotel, book your reservation now.

The demand is increasing as people start to plan their spring and summer road trips. Prices for lodging traditionally increase the closer you get to the date of your adventure.

Additionally, in many cases you can reserve your lodging now and cancel later in accordance with the rules of your reservation.

Next, Start Your Saving

Even though a road trip outdoors may be cheaper than flying across the country, realize that it is smart to save up for your getaway in advance.

Start today putting a few dollars toward your trip in a vacation savings account. Your personal banker can share some tips with you to save money toward your special trip.

Consider an America the Beautiful pass

Remember that many federal lands have entrance fees that could easily be $25 or more. If you plan to visit more than one park during your trip, or plan to visit additional parks in Southern Nevada during the next year, consider purchasing an America the Beautiful pass. Rules apply, but for $80 or less, this annual pass may cover many of the general entrance fees for federal lands across the country.

Visit just four federal lands with $25 entrance fees and you have already saved money!

No matter where your outdoor adventures take you over the next year, a little bit of advance planning in Pahrump will make your finances a walk in the park as well.

Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Nevada Region Bank president.

