Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe

The ban and other restrictions, which previously applied only to federal lands such as the Humbldt-Toiyabe National Forest, have been expanded to all public lands in Nevada.

Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no longer in fire restrictions, according to a press release.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest reduced its fire danger level on Wednesday due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, also known as Mount Charleston, is part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

“Even though public use restrictions are no longer in place, it is always a good idea to practice…” campfire safety, the release notes. In California, campfire permits are required to use any portable stove, where the restriction level does not matter in that state.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe has several safety guidelines for campfire safety:

■ Adults should be the only ones to build and maintain a campfire.

■ Campers/visitors should never leave a campfire unattended, and they should always keep a pail of water or shovel close by to extinguish the fire.

■ Visitors should use existing fire-rings where it is safe to do so.

■ Visitors should clear vegetation and debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around a campfire.

■ Use wood no bigger than the fire ring.

■ Keep tents and other burnable materials away from the fire.

The national forest also notes that people should make sure their campfire is completely out before leaving a campsite or going to sleep. Visitors to the forest should pour water on their fire, dousing the site thoroughly. Then stir the campfire until you don’t see embers and the ashes are cold to the touch.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, head to www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or see more on the forest’s social media page at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/