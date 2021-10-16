54°F
News

Fire restrictions lifted at Humboldt-Toiyabe

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2021 - 12:28 am
 
Pahrump Valley Times--file As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no longer in fire restrictions, according to a press release.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest reduced its fire danger level on Wednesday due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. The Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, also known as Mount Charleston, is part of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

As of Wednesday, the entire Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest is no longer in fire restrictions, according to a press release.

“Even though public use restrictions are no longer in place, it is always a good idea to practice…” campfire safety, the release notes. In California, campfire permits are required to use any portable stove, where the restriction level does not matter in that state.

The Humboldt-Toiyabe has several safety guidelines for campfire safety:

Adults should be the only ones to build and maintain a campfire.

Campers/visitors should never leave a campfire unattended, and they should always keep a pail of water or shovel close by to extinguish the fire.

Visitors should use existing fire-rings where it is safe to do so.

Visitors should clear vegetation and debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around a campfire.

Use wood no bigger than the fire ring.

Keep tents and other burnable materials away from the fire.

The national forest also notes that people should make sure their campfire is completely out before leaving a campsite or going to sleep. Visitors to the forest should pour water on their fire, dousing the site thoroughly. Then stir the campfire until you don’t see embers and the ashes are cold to the touch.

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, head to www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or see more on the forest’s social media page at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Highway Patrol receives $100k public safety grant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By putting in additional efforts to combat drunk and distracted drivers along Silver State roadways, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division has received a grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety for targeted DUI enforcement campaigns during the coming year.

Getty Images According to the guidance, the average sodium intake in the U.S. is approximately ...
FDA pushes for reduction in salt in packaged foods, restaurants
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released guidance on Wednesday in an effort to reduce the amount of salt in food products at restaurants, school cafeterias and packaged and prepared foods. Food makers, however, are not obligated to take action in the voluntary guidance.

Getty Images The average benefit is set to climb to $1,657 a month, which is up $92 from 2021. ...
Social Security benefits to rise 5.9% in 2022
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Social Security Administration announced a cost-of-living raise of 5.9% starting in 2022, the largest annual increase in 40 years. The rise, however, comes in the face of other increases in food, shelter and other goods.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meetings do not ...
Solar project discussion riles Pahrump citizens
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee had what may very well have been the biggest turnout the advisory body has ever seen before during its Tuesday, Oct. 12 meeting.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs announcing the upcoming 12th Annual PDOP Pumpkin Days ...
Pumpkin Days returns to Pahrump next weekend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fall is in the air and for the town of Pahrump, that means it’s almost time for Pumpkin Days.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Republican contender for the 2022 U.S. Senate race, A ...
Adam Laxalt stumps in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt made a stop in the valley last week, spending some time at local eatery Mom’s Diner to speak with area residents as he ramps up his campaign for the 2022 election.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers at the Halloween Costumes for Kids Car Wash Donat ...
Pahrump local’s Kids Costume Car Wash a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Shauna “Shay” Dragna and her three youngsters, Cayleigh, Caden and Conner, have spent the last month focusing on their very first public philanthropy project and though they entered into the endeavor without any previous experience and absolutely no idea how it might turn out, the results of their efforts are bearing some very positive fruit.

 
Cegavske won’t allow tax petitions off 2022 ballot
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has told Attorney General Aaron Ford in a letter the state constitution doesn’t allow for petitions to be withdrawn.