News

Fire shuts down Pahrump Moose Lodge kitchen

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 12, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The administrator of the Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 said it’s unclear at present when the kitchen will reopen following a fire.

Monte Lunde said the fire occurred last Thursday on Feb. 6 when the lodge’s kitchen staff was preparing to change out the oil in the fryer, and they heard a pop.

“The pop was the line for our deep fat fryer when it came off the pipe,” Lunde said. “There was quite a bit of smoke damage to the wall. It was just one of those things.”

The incident could not have come at a worse time, as the lodge was preparing a fundraiser event for Pahrump’s Key Club on Sunday, Feb. 9, one of many the organization performs for various local organizations on a regular basis Lunde noted.

“The Moose Lodge has been assisting other communities organizations for more than 30 years here in town,” he said. “We help out senior citizens, high school kids, the homeless and other organizations. Everybody comes to us because we have the facilities to hold it.”

The dinner was scheduled to happen on Feb. 9, for the Key Club here in town. We do that every year for them. We are going to try to reschedule it, but it’s going to be very tough. because we have other events booked this weekend that we have to put on hold as well due to the fire.”

Fortunately, Lunde said, the Key Club can still receive donations directly or by way of the Moose Lodge.

“They can donate here and we will make sure it gets to the right people,” he said. “We donate to the Key Club all of the time, because we have an account that is designated to them. The adjuster comes in this week and we will know a little bit more about when we can reschedule the fundraising events. We are not going to do anything until the proper procedures can be followed.”

At least one individual sustained minor injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the kitchen area.

“She did go to the hospital afterwards to get herself checked out,” Lunde said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

