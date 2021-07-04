91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Fireworks likely cause of fire on Pahrump’s south side

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 4, 2021 - 11:18 am
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office (Screenshot)
Nye County Sheriff's Office (Screenshot)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office believes a fire on Pahrump’s south side was caused by fireworks based on evidence at the scene.

NCSO is seeking suspects after a fire erupted near Gamebird and Malibu early Sunday.

The sheriff’s office also gave a reminder to area residents that using aerial fireworks outside the launch site is illegal and is a fire risk.

“NCSO Deputies in conjunction with the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue will be actively investigating all fires caused by fireworks this weekend,” the sheriff’s office states. “Individuals will be prosecuted.”

THE LATEST
Motorists travel southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Chase Steve ...
Nevada gets $51M for transportation projects
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s representatives included $51 million in funds for Nevada projects in a $715 billion transportation bill passed by the House on Thursday.

ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California
Man charged in LA blast had purchased homemade fireworks in Pahrump, according to US attorney
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A man was arrested and charged with illegally transporting tons of explosives, including homemade devices, he purchased in Nevada after a large explosion rocked a South Los Angeles neighborhood, injuring 17 people, on Saturday. The explosion occurred after police detonated some of the explosives in a specially designed containment vehicle.

 
Where to watch fireworks, celebrate 4th of July
By Madelon Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Strip isn’t the only place to see fireworks on July 4th weekend. Check out our listings of Independence Day celebrations around the Las Vegas Valley.

 
Nevada to seek federal help as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada will seek federal government help to respond to an increasing trend in COVID-19 cases, an emergence and increase in the Delta variant, and the stagnation in Clark County vaccination rates.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks s ...
July 4 activities abound in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Heal ...
Clark County health officials make a stop Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The issue of public health was front and center when officials from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows ladies from the Ms. Senior Golde ...
Independence Day parade, festival set Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The past couple of months have been exceptionally busy ones for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the group worked to put together its very first Fourth of July celebration and with the event now just one day away, task force members are bubbling with excitement in anticipation of what they are hoping will be a highly successful community gathering.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Donning a detention center jumpsuit, local resident Marco To ...
Man gets life in roommate murder case in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Marco Torres, 58, to life in prison for the murder of his cancer-stricken roommate, Jonathan Piper, last April.