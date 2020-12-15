37°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Nevada

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
December 14, 2020 - 4:17 pm
 
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Nevada on Monday for distribution to acute care hospitals statewide and Nevada’s pharmacy partners to vaccinate residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities later this month.

Nevada is set to receive 25,350 doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week’s allocation. Of that allocation, 7,800 doses will be distributed to pharmacy partners for long-term care facilities, and 17,550 will be distributed to counties for local hospitals.

The state will receive doses of this first allocation in several shipments this week and expects to receive 91,650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

“This is a great day for Nevada, and hope is on the horizon,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “I am proud of the collaboration that has gone into this effort, and I want all Nevadans to know that while this first allocation is small, it is the first of many.

“It’s critical to remember we won’t see large-scale vaccination throughout America until the spring. We must continue to follow the same public health measures we’ve all heard on repeat over the last nine months: avoid gatherings, limit exposure by working from home and staying home as much as possible, wash your hands, wear your mask.”

Doses will be distributed to hospitals and local health authorities, who will then coordinate with frontline health care workers to administer the vaccine.

All counties in Nevada except Esmeralda, Eureka and Storey are slated to receive some doses of the vaccine ticketed for hospitals. Clark County will receive the most, with 12,260 of the 17,550 doses, with 3,655 going to Washoe, 405 to Carson City, 245 to Elko County and 225 to Humboldt County. Other doses are headed for White Pine (160), Lander (45), Lincoln (45), Churchill (40), Lyon (40), Mineral (35), Pershing (15), Douglas (10) and Nye (10).

This weekend, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, made up of representatives from California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, confirmed the federal review of the vaccine stating that it is safe and efficacious.

The current draft of Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations can be found here.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada Supreme Court. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)
STEVE SEBELIUS: A separation of powers ruling at long last?
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two recent District Court decisions that came to different conclusions may end up with a Nevada Supreme Court ruling on the long-disputed separation of powers doctrine.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic, executive director for the Silver ...
Health Insurance: the Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift
By Heather Korbulic Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that health is the new wealth. So as Nevadans contemplate what to buy their loved ones for the holidays, I urge everyone to consider health insurance.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joe McGill awaits the arr ...
Discarded marijuana discovered in desert
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

If any area residents misplaced several large trash bags of marijuana, simply contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office because they found your stash.

Getty Images
Two nonexistent states file brief in Texas’ failed lawsuit
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr, but not before maneuvering by a lawyer claiming to represent “New California” and “New Nevada.”

Getty Images Free flu shots will be administered during a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set ...
Free drive thru flu shot clinic set for Monday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While much of America’s attention may be currently focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, that is not the only illness for which residents need to take precautions. The country is now in the midst of flu season and, as many health experts agree, getting a flu shot is just as important this year, if not more so, than it has been in the past.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commission Chairman John K ...
New town signage now welcomes drivers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers coming to and going from the town of Pahrump are now greeted by all new signage bearing the phrases, “Welcome to Pahrump – true Nevada” and “Thank You For Visiting”, with each of the eight new, modernized signs crafted in the town’s branded color scheme of orange and blue and placed at all of the entrances and exits to the valley.

Getty Images The coalition of attorneys general is asking the court to halt Facebook’s illeg ...
Multistate coalition goes after Facebook as illegal monopoly
Staff Report

A coalition of 48 attorneys general on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its monopoly power.