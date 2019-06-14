Flag Day ceremony in Pahrump honoring veterans
Nathan Adelson Hospice announced it will be holding a special “We Honor Veterans” pinning ceremony today, June 14 in Pahrump to coincide with Flag Day.
At the pinning ceremony, pegged to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Inspirations Senior Living at 931 East Honeysuckle St., local veterans are individually recognized and awarded a special pin that commemorates their military service. The event brings together veterans, family members, and friends, allowing them to share stories of their loved one’s military service.
“American’s veterans have done everything asked of them, and it is never too late to show them our appreciation,” Carole Fisher, president, and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice said in a statement. “Through our participation in the We Honor Veterans program, this pinning ceremony in Pahrump gives us that opportunity.”
A news release announcing the event said: “Simple acts of gratitude often help veterans find closure and peace as they near the end of life. For many veterans, it has been years since they were publically recognized and thanked for their service. As one veteran shared, “Whether you spent a short time or a lifetime in the military, it means a lot to have someone honor you while you’re in hospice.”
About Flag Day
On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag.
To commemorate the adoption of the American flag, the Congress, by joint resolution approved August 3, 1949 designated June 14 of each year as “Flag Day” and requested that the president issue an annual proclamation calling for its observance and for the display of the flag of the United States on all federal government buildings.
The Congress also requested, by joint resolution approved June 9, 1966, as amended that the president issue annually a proclamation designating the week in which June 14 occurs as “National Flag Week” and calling upon all citizens of the United States to display the flag during that week.
Source: Library of Congress, White House proclamation