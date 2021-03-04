Flags ordered to half-staff as state eclipses 5,ooo COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking the loss of more than 5,000 Nevadans because of COVID-19 by asking all Nevadans to participate in a moment of silence or lighting of a candle in honor of the lives lost at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking the loss of more than 5,000 Nevadans because of COVID-19 by asking all Nevadans to participate in a moment of silence or lighting of a candle in honor of the lives lost at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

Additionally, the governor has ordered the flags of the state of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds until sunset March 5.

Finally, Sisolak released a video tribute for the more than 5,000 Nevadans who have died since the start of the pandemic.

In the video, Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak participated in a candlelight vigil with Major Gen. Ondra Berry from the Nevada National Guard; Debra Adornetto-Garcia, chief nursing officer of Renown Health; and Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown.

“The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness,” Sisolak said. “As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus.

“To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our state will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts.”

Sisolak’s full video of the candlelight vigil can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itofWxdNeZI&feature=youtu.be