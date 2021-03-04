46°F
Flags ordered to half-staff as state eclipses 5,ooo COVID-19 deaths

Staff Report
March 4, 2021 - 3:25 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2021 - 3:30 pm
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at hel ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference announcing a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses and nonprofits in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak is marking the loss of more than 5,000 Nevadans because of COVID-19 by asking all Nevadans to participate in a moment of silence or lighting of a candle in honor of the lives lost at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

Additionally, the governor has ordered the flags of the state of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds until sunset March 5.

Finally, Sisolak released a video tribute for the more than 5,000 Nevadans who have died since the start of the pandemic.

In the video, Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak participated in a candlelight vigil with Major Gen. Ondra Berry from the Nevada National Guard; Debra Adornetto-Garcia, chief nursing officer of Renown Health; and Dr. Tony Slonim, president and CEO of Renown.

“The lighting of the candles symbolizes the spirits that will continue to live on and give us hope among the darkness,” Sisolak said. “As we acknowledge the scale of this tragedy that grips our state, I ask Nevadans to keep in your hearts those who have passed away and the families that have been affected by this virus.

“To the families and loved ones, Kathy and I send our love and condolences to you and know that our state will forever keep their legacy and their memory near our hearts.”

Sisolak’s full video of the candlelight vigil can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itofWxdNeZI&feature=youtu.be

A view of the east side of the proposed Tobin Crest Wilderness Area included in a draft Pershin ...
Cortez Masto, Titus sponsor lands bill for Southern Nevada
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, introduced the Southern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act, which will protect more than 2 million acres of public land for conservation and recreation while allowing Clark County to develop affordable housing and responsibly plan for population growth projections.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle co ...
Two-vehicle crash sends one driver to DVH
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital after responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Floyd Street and Basin Avenue just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday March 3rd.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expansion plans are again underway at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on the far south end of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Sou ...
Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire in a non-hydrant neighborhood, created a few challenges for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week.

Getty Images As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided mor ...
Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center highlighted support provided by the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and other state agencies to ensure that Nevada students and educators can have access to in-person education in as safe a manner as possible.

University of Nevada, Extension Kimberly Miles, president and founder of TPC Payroll HR Consul ...
Extension programs will focus on human resources
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, recently held a socially distanced rally against solar projects in the desert. The event was also broadcast via Zoom for those unable to attend.