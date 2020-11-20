55°F
Flood Awareness Week time to become prepared

Staff Report
November 19, 2020 - 4:08 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster declarations for flooding, and a flood occurs somewhere in the United States each day of the year.

It floods nearly every day of the year somewhere in the United States, causing more property damage than any other weather emergency. Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster declarations for flooding.

As Nevada continues to evaluate the impacts of climate change, we are also seeing that extreme weather events, such as floods, are increasing in frequency and severity.

To support Nevadans in mitigating the risks of floods, the Nevada Division of Water Resources is pleased to commemorate the fifth annual Nevada Flood Awareness Week, Nov. 14-20, to encourage Nevadans to take action and be prepared by developing flood resilient communities that protect their families, homes and neighborhoods.

Floods can occur quickly and have varying degrees of severity, ranging from minor to catastrophic. Nevada Flood Awareness Week is an annual public outreach event to educate Nevada residents about the many things they can do to be prepared before, during, and after a flood.

Throughout Nevada Flood Awareness Week, Nevadans can learn the importance of taking steps such as looking up your address on FEMA’s Map Service Center to discover flood hazards in your area, having an emergency kit or a go-bag with essential items and purchasing flood insurance.

For more information and helpful resources, visit NevadaFloods.org and follow @NevadaFloods on Twitter and Facebook.

Information about flooding in Southern Nevada can be found from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District that does extensive monitoring, alerting and education about the unique flooding challenges in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. In addition, information for flooding in the Truckee Meadows region can be found from the Truckee River Flood Project.

Nye County approves jail bond refi
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With interest rates in America so low and Nye County finally free from a bond clause that prevented it from doing so, earlier this year the county began the process necessary to refinance the bond that had been taken out to fund the construction of the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Serenity Health issues apology to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After nearly eight full months of providing COVID-19 testing to the local community without any reported problems, officials with Serenity Health have issued a formal apology to the community following a vexing night in which the health care provider ran out of testing materials and area residents who had been waiting in line were told they would not be able to receive a test that evening.

A more thankful, less stressful holiday
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a year that’s already proven “interesting,” Thanksgiving will be no exception. Lots of folks are hosting smaller gatherings, meaning fewer people to bring dishes or help in the kitchen. Some may be making their very first Thanksgiving dinner. To assist in making this a low-stress, enjoyable holiday for all, I offer a few tips.

$500k in chip sealing set for Pahrump roadways
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In August of this year, Nye County commissioners gave the green light to resurrect the county’s long-dormant chip sealing program and with approval of a list of selected roads granted and the construction contract officially awarded, the 2020 Chip Seal Program is now ready to roll.

Local man facing child sex charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested this month over allegations surrounding child pornography.

Pahrump Gunfighters forced to cancel show
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For many years the Pahrump Gunfighters have entertained and thrilled the local community with their Old West shows and skits at Dusty Flats on West Stagecoach Road.

Kellogg Park concrete contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What once was bare land covered in nothing more than sparse desert vegetation is slowly but surely giving way to what will one day be the town of Pahrump’s fifth park, Kellogg Park.

Walmart more than doubles number of personal shoppers
Staff Report

Saying that more than ever the company knows how important it will be for customers to use time-saving services such as pickup and delivery, Walmart has more than doubled the number of personal shoppers versus last year.

Nevada flu vaccination data dashboard launched
Staff Report

Nevada’s influenza vaccination data dashboard is now live providing weekly updates of information from Nevada WebIZ, Nevada’s Immunization Information System. This new tool will help Nevada’s fight against influenza, a critical step in the fight against COVID-19.

BLM postpones wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office is postponing the 2020 Fish Creek wild horse gather to later this year or early 2021 because of operational concerns with COVID-19 related to this particular gather.