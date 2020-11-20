Flood Awareness Week time to become prepared

It floods nearly every day of the year somewhere in the United States, causing more property damage than any other weather emergency. Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster declarations for flooding.

It floods nearly every day of the year somewhere in the United States, causing more property damage than any other weather emergency. Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster declarations for flooding.

As Nevada continues to evaluate the impacts of climate change, we are also seeing that extreme weather events, such as floods, are increasing in frequency and severity.

To support Nevadans in mitigating the risks of floods, the Nevada Division of Water Resources is pleased to commemorate the fifth annual Nevada Flood Awareness Week, Nov. 14-20, to encourage Nevadans to take action and be prepared by developing flood resilient communities that protect their families, homes and neighborhoods.

Floods can occur quickly and have varying degrees of severity, ranging from minor to catastrophic. Nevada Flood Awareness Week is an annual public outreach event to educate Nevada residents about the many things they can do to be prepared before, during, and after a flood.

Throughout Nevada Flood Awareness Week, Nevadans can learn the importance of taking steps such as looking up your address on FEMA’s Map Service Center to discover flood hazards in your area, having an emergency kit or a go-bag with essential items and purchasing flood insurance.

For more information and helpful resources, visit NevadaFloods.org and follow @NevadaFloods on Twitter and Facebook.

Information about flooding in Southern Nevada can be found from the Clark County Regional Flood Control District that does extensive monitoring, alerting and education about the unique flooding challenges in Las Vegas and surrounding areas. In addition, information for flooding in the Truckee Meadows region can be found from the Truckee River Flood Project.