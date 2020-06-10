74°F
Ford presses FCC to move against illegal robocalls

Staff Report
June 9, 2020 - 5:30 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the State Attorneys General Robocall Working Group on Thursday wrote a comment letter to the Federal Communications Commission, encouraging the FCC to facilitate continued collaboration among state attorneys general and telecommunications companies to coordinate tracing illegal robocalls.

Under the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, which became law in December 2019, the FCC will select a single registered association to manage the tracing of illegal robocalls.

Because a call can pass through the networks of many telecommunication companies before reaching its final destination, tracing that call — which is key to enforcing laws against illegal robocallers — requires collaboration among these companies and state attorneys general.

In their comments, the states note that traceback investigations are necessary for law enforcement to more efficiently identify and investigate illegal robocallers and expose voice service providers that assist and facilitate illegal robocallers.

“Robocalls affect everyone far and wide, and during the pandemic, these illegal calls have increased with fake offers for coronavirus testing and relief,” Ford said. “I’m proud to be working on several fronts to protect Nevadans from these annoying and illegal calls, and I’m encouraging the FCC to continue to work with my office and telecommunications companies to trace back these calls.”

Ford has encouraged the telecommunication industry to increase the number and speed of traceback investigations each month.

Many telecommunication companies have joined this effort and are working hard to stop illegal robocallers.

Traceback investigations are more urgent than ever because of coronavirus-related robocall scams, including scams related to coronavirus relief checks, pitches for coronavirus test kits, health plans offering coronavirus testing, work-from-home offers preying on job-seekers and scams offering relief on utility bills, student loans, taxes or other debt.

Since 2018, Nevada has been a member of a coalition of states working with the telecom industry to attack robocalls in a comprehensive way by implementing common-sense business practices to minimize illegal robocalls and trace these calls back to their source.

Ford is joined in submitting the comments by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have ...
DMV offices to reopen to public on June 15
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen all branch offices in the Silver State beginning Monday, June 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, this map shows the ...
5.5 magnitude earthquake felt in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the evening of June 3, around 6:30 p.m., a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck just outside of Searles Valley, California, near the city of Ridgecrest and while that particular rumble caught widespread attention, including that of Nye County residents, it is far from the only earthquake near the area over the past week.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Applicants are needed for the 2020 season at Pahrump Communit ...
Applicants needed to save Pahrump 2020 pool season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Friday, June 5, an announcement was made that had many in the Pahrump community grumbling, with officials stating that the 2020 Pahrump Community Pool season had been canceled due to a lack of staff applicants.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Red Apple Fireworks owner Doug Burda said once the store reo ...
Area fireworks stores in Pahrump seeing brisk business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Judging by the number of individuals and families lined up at Pahrump’s fireworks retailers, business appears to be booming at present.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free we ...
Extension’s webinar, town hall focusing on cash flow
Staff Report

With many of Nevada’s small businesses now reopened or planning to reopen soon, many of them are experiencing cash flow challenges. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a free webinar Friday, June 12 to help small business owners learn about generating reports related to cash flow and how to anticipate, prepare for and manage cash flow fluctuations.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, seen in 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Rev ...
Primary voter turnout thus far stands at 17%
Staff Report

Today, Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske announced early turnout numbers for the June 9 primary election that is being conducted primarily by mail-in ballot. As of Wednesday, June 3, 276,456 of the 1,829,050 ballots mailed to Nevada voters have been cast. An additional 636 voters have cast a ballot in person during the early voting period.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election wrapped up yesterday, June 9, but o ...
2020 Primary Election comes to a close, official results not available until June 19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is finally at an end but due to the switch to an all absentee ballot system, a decision made by Nevada’s election officials in an attempt to thwart the spread of COVID-19, official results for the election will not be available for more than a week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition CEO Stacy Smith.
Nye County residents honored as Nevada heroes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout the disruption and chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been everyday citizens doing incredible work to help their communities through these difficult times, giving countless hours and endless energy in the mission to keep people safe, healthy and connected and Nevada Health Response is striving to ensure those actions do not go unnoticed.