72°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Ford warns against nursing homes seizing relief checks

Staff Report
June 16, 2020 - 1:00 pm
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is advising nursing home residents and their family members to be cautious about having their economic impact payments or “stimulus checks” improperly taken from them.

By law, nursing homes cannot require residents on Medicaid to sign over their stimulus payments.

“My office has received concerning reports about nursing homes that may attempt to take stimulus checks from their residents,” Ford said. “On many fronts, we’re actively working to protect our seniors, and any confiscation of stimulus payments should be reported to my office.”

According to the coronavirus relief bill passed by Congress, relief checks are a tax credit and do not count as a “resource” for federal benefit programs such as Medicaid. Because Congress has designated these payments as a tax credit, the government cannot seize them for federal benefit programs.

While Medicaid requires nursing home residents to contribute most of their income toward the cost of care, it still allows them to keep a small amount as personal-need allowance and pay for personal and uncovered medical expenses. The checks count toward this personal-need allowance. If nursing homes or their staff obtain this money without the resident’s consent, this may be considered a form of elder exploitation.

If your loved one is living in a nursing home and you are not sure what happened to their relief check, talk to your loved one to find out where the payment went. Consider speaking with the facility’s management to make sure they have not unlawfully taken the payment.

If you believe a nursing home resident who is a Medicaid recipient has forfeited their check to a nursing home, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General here or with the Federal Trade Commission here. You may also call the hotline at (888) 434-9989.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Small business advocates also cautioned against ill-timed regulations and legal ch ...
Business group urges Sisolak to continue digital support
Staff Report

A group of 68 Nevada business leaders led by the Connected Commerce Council on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak urging continued support for online tools and digital platforms vital to preserving small business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Nevada System of Higher Education via Twitter)
Regents approve additional 5% NSHE budget reduction
Staff Report

The Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents approved another 5% budget reduction proposal Friday, June 12, bringing the reduction proposal through fiscal year 2021 to nearly 20%.

Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Board approves resolution for pardons for marijuana
Staff Report

The state Board of Pardons commissioners on Wednesday by unanimous vote passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Steve Sisolak in which those convicted of minor marijuana offenses would be pardoned.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall slightly in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2 percent, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337. This is the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Courtest of East Ely Railroad Depot Museum A vintage steam engine puffs smoke outside the East ...
Reopenings scheduled for Nevada’s museums
Staff Report

Nevada’s state museums will begin to open their doors later this month, welcoming back visitors to experience the stories and artifacts of the Silver State.

Getty Images The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as CARES, is ...
Nye County to receive CARES Act funds totaling over $8 million
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the state of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis, Nye County has been working to analyze its financial position, with expenses relating to the pandemic, coupled with a loss of income from one of its biggest income sources, consolidated taxes, putting the county in a strained budgetary situation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Co-organizer Gary Marchinke said he was pleased with the tur ...
Law enforcement rally draws crowd in heart of Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Highways 160 and 372 was awash with dozens of area residents waving American flags and holding signs in support of Nye County law enforcement on Monday, June 15th.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steven Horsford has won the Democratic nomination for Congr ...
Primary winners picture now clearer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election wrapped up as of June 9 and majority of the ballots have now been counted. Unless there was a large influx of ballots arriving at the clerks’ offices around Nevada by the close of business on Tuesday, which is very doubtful, the results posted as of Monday, June 15 are unlikely to change dramatically, meaning those in the lead as of Monday can reasonably be declared the winners of the 2020 primary election.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Located at 150 South Highway 160, Suite 7, the owners of the ...
Clothing boutique reopens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a new business in town is pleased to have reopened after being forced to close down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.