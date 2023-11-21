44°F
Former Hollywood Madam’s exotic birds shot — again

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 21, 2023 - 12:36 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juicy was reportedly struck by pellets from a BB gun, according to Heidi Fleiss, who had the birds treated at a local veterinary clinic after they were found shot.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juicy and Jesse are recovering from injuries believed to be sustained from pellet gun shots. The macaws are endangered and live on a private sanctuary in Pahrump.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jesse was reportedly shot in the head by a BB pellet, according to owner Heidi Fleiss, who highlighted the wound.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Juicy, a macaw owned by Heidi Fleiss, was reportedly shot and wounded in the deserts of northern Pahrump near her 40-acre bird sanctuary on Nov. 16, 2023.

The so-called former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, who owns and operates a tropical bird sanctuary in Pahrump, says two of her prized macaws were wounded by BB pellets — again.

Fleiss says her beloved birds were shot by a person armed with a BB gun on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16 in the desert area along Country Place Road, just a short distance from her Fort Churchill property in northern Pahrump.

Fleiss told the Pahrump Valley Times last week that she suspects the shooter is a juvenile and would like to talk to their family to educate them on the endangered species.

“I wanted to burn their house down with their kids in it, but instead, I’m going to talk to the parents reasonably and show them the harm that it does, and explain to them that these are really special animals that are not going to be around in 20 years.”

Fleiss said she plans to “go door-to-door to find out who did this.”

The majority of macaws are now endangered in the wild and a few are extinct. The scarlet macaw species has only 300-400 birds estimated to survive in the wild in Guatemala, Mexico and Belize.

Neighbor offers help

Roughly a few miles from the 40-acre aviary owned by Fleiss, her friend Joleen Harrington, suspects she heard the aftermath of the birds’ shooting.

“I had my window slightly open and I could hear one of them screaming,” Harrington said. “They’re kind of loud birds, so I didn’t think nothing of it, but Heidi messaged me and asked me if I had seen the birds because one of them wasn’t home.”

Birds located

After searching the area, Fleiss and Harrington eventually located the birds perched in a tree.

Jesse and Juicy survived their wounds.

Following a visit to a Pahrump veterinary clinic, Fleiss said her birds are still recovering but at least one is immobilized.

“He can’t fly anymore right now and hopefully he’ll have a full recovery,” she said. “He can’t do anything.”

Not the first shooting

On Christmas Eve 2021, another of Fleiss’ birds named Chuey was wounded by a BB gun in the same area.

And in March 2022 a Pahrump judge sentenced a woman to six months in jail after being convicted of stealing one of the exotic birds.

Fleiss at one time had considered moving her sanctuary to a location in Missouri, but instead, remained in Nevada.

“I really enjoy living here and it’s been by far, the best years of my entire life here in Pahrump,” she said. “But because of these problems with the kids shooting my birds, I might move them to a place that I have in escrow in Las Vegas. It’s right next to a cemetery with mature trees and it’s walled-in, so they’ll be safe.”

Fleiss has long advocated that Nevada lawmakers harshen penalties for those who steal animals.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or Nye County Animal Control at 775-751-6315. Fleiss’ bird sanctuary can be reached at 775-764-0775.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

