Four arrested in Nye elder abuse investigation

A nine-month-long investigation has led to the arrests of four individuals accused of allegedly taking advantage of an elderly person with dementia, Nye County authorities reported.

As stated in a recent Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the investigation began on Jan. 29 of this year, when investigators received the information, Sheriff’s Lt. Adam Tippetts said.

“It was reported that Rosanna Caspio, 55, had befriended this vulnerable person and was isolating her from her friends and was spending her money gambling, and had convinced the vulnerable person to put Caspio on the truck title. Nye County deputies located the vehicle parked at Caspio’s residence and confirmed that Caspio had been added to the truck,” Tippetts said.

Verified information

The following day, Tippetts noted that deputies conducted an interview and were able to verify the information that had been provided.

“During that interview, deputies were able to identify that the victim had diminished capacity,” Tippetts said. “The investigation revealed that Caspio had been withdrawing thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account. Deputies were able to locate Caspio at Lakeside Casino and an interview was conducted. Deputies placed Caspio under arrest, and in her possession discovered the victim’s debit card, checkbook and keys to her truck. The investigation revealed the Caspio was aware of the victim’s mental capacity and used that to benefit her.”

Following that interview, Tippetts said Caspio, who was not compliant, was placed under arrest, where she was booked on abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable person, and grand larceny over $3,500.

Financial adviser arrested

As part of the continuing investigation, Tippetts said deputies obtained copies of the victim’s trust and financial institution records.

“Records revealed that an individual identified as Leslie Kayilibal, 58, had been added as power of attorney over the victim’s accounts, and had added herself as a beneficiary to the victim’s money,” he said. “The victim told deputies that Kayilibal was her financial adviser. It was discovered that Kayilibal was a tax preparer out of California and had used her position to make these changes to the victim’s financial accounts. On June 2nd, 2019, the sheriff’s office was notified that Kayilibal was at the victim’s residence trying to get the victim to sign new estate paperwork. The investigation revealed that Kayilibal was aware of the victim’s mental capacity and used that to benefit her.”

Kayilibal, Tippetts noted, was arrested and booked on the charge of abuse and exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Two additional arrests

Further investigation, Tippetts said, revealed that Pahrump residents Sandra Stone, 70, and James Vernon, 76, had allegedly been working together and had added themselves to the victim’s financial accounts and had the victim change her estate planning to leave them as beneficiaries of her money.

“The investigation revealed that Stone and Vernon were aware of the victim’s mental capacity and used that benefit them,” Tippetts said. “On August 29th 2019, Stone and Vernon were arrested and booked on the charge of abuse or exploitation of a vulnerable person.”

During a phone interview with the Pahrump Valley Times this week, Stone vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Alleged retaliation against deputy

Tippetts said that following her arrest and subsequent release, Stone allegedly used her position of employment at a local dental establishment to retaliate against one of the arresting deputies and his family.

Investigators, according to Tippetts, were able to obtain an audio recording of Stone, who they say left a message to one of the deputies regarding an upcoming scheduled dental appointment.

“This is Desert View Dental and for your convenience, we take pleasure in canceling your dental appointment for tomorrow and any future appointments for you and your family,” said a voice recording, attributed to Stone, that the Nye sheriff’s office posted in its Facebook video.

Additionally, Tippetts noted that Sheriff Sharon Wehrly would like the community to know that regardless of the retaliation deputies and their families endure, the sheriff’s office will continue to protect those who cannot protect themselves.

