Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.
Pahrump-based Foxter Music owner and staff celebrated the store’s third year in Pahrump by serenading locals with students playing musical instruments and singing in front of Foxter’s 141 S. Frontage Road retail store. Cricket Wireless, which neighbors Foxter on South Frontage Road, co-hosted the event.
“We did it together,” said Amanda Higginbotham, an employee at Cricket Wireless in Pahrump. We were having an event today, too, so we just decided to do it all as one.”
Cricket offered attendees a free barbecue, including hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones. The store was also offering discount activation and accessories during the four-hour-long event on Saturday.
The venue included live entertainment by the students and teachers at Foxter Music. In the early hours of the event, more than a dozen attendees, under cover of two tents, lined the seats in front of Foxter’s shop.
The live music portion of the event included violin, keyboard, voice and guitar student players.
Fox also played with his guitar students during the event.
Fox also performed with his recently formed band, Pop Aggression, on Saturday. Fox played guitar with bandmates Diane Jackson (vocals), Gary Kurtz (bass), and Chip McAneney (drums).
According to Fox, he and his other bandmates in Pop Aggression are in the process of recording an album.
Fox also has another band, Incognito, which has performed in several Pahrump venues.
Fox raffled off an acoustic guitar during the event. Foxter carries guitars starting at $149, amps and other accessories.
The store also offers lessons in guitar, keyboard and violin, along with other instruments.
Fox, a thirty-year veteran in the music industry, opened Foxter Music in August 2016. He has given live performances in Pahrump, Las Vegas and other parts of the country.
For more information, call Foxter Music at 775-537-3322. For more information on Cricket Wireless, call 775-513-2761 or go to their website at cricketwireless.com
