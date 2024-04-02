Free lifesaving training available through CPR 100 program

When thinking of life-saving moments, people often picture first responders – but you don’t have to be one of these highly-trained professionals to help someone in a moment of crisis. With proper training, almost anyone can assume the role of life-saver in an emergency.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The first CPR 100 program class, held April 1, included nine participants who learned all about CPR, first aid and AED use.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The right technique is crucial when administering CPR and residents can learn the exact method at the CPR 100 program training sessions.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyECC is hosting free CPR, first aid and AED training now through the first week of May, with morning and afternoon sessions available.

Launching its inaugural CPR 100 program this month, the NyE Communities Coalition is now offering residents the chance to arm themselves with the knowledge and skills they need to react quickly and competently to an array of life-threatening situations, completely free of charge.

“We are excited to bring this very important program to our community. The summer is coming up and with it, possible accidents, insect bites, drownings, etc., so it is more important than ever to train as many individuals in CPR and first aid as possible,” information from the coalition reads.

The overall goal, as denoted by the program’s title, is to train at least 100 people in a variety of life-saving skills. Classes kicked off this week with Ed Kelly, an American Heart Association Basic Life Support aligned instructor, leading the sessions. Through the course of about threeand-a-half hours, Kelly walked participants through the proper technique for adult, child and infant CPR, how to administerd first-aid and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

The CPR, First Aid and AED training will continue through May, with classes scheduled for Tuesday, April 9; Wednesday, April 17; Thursday, April 25; Friday, May 3; and Monday, May 6. There are morning and afternoon session available each day, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All classes will take place at the NyECC campus, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

“We would love to thank all of our very generous donors, many of whom are anonymous, along with our CPR 100 program sponsors: Pahrump Valley Cardiology; On the Road Driving School; Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley and Durette Candito Design LLC,” NyECC Board President Willi Baer told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And a big thank you to Nathan Adelson Hospice, as well, for donating bottled water for all of our participants.”

To register visit TinyURL.com/48nvuw2 or contact Ed Kelly at Ed@NyECC.org or 775-727-9970 extension 234 or Megan Mapes at Megan@NyECC.org or 775-727-9970 extension 250.

