Free medical clinic returning to Pahrump — how you can help

Remote Area Medical is an international nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people in underserved communities across the globe by providing them with much-needed, no-cost medical services. However, RAM’s intent would be nothing without one very important element, volunteers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical will return to Pahrump this October to provide free medical services to the community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a Pahrump RAM Clinic patient having her vision assessed while others wait for their turn. The 2023 Pahrump RAM Clinic is less than two months away and volunteers are needed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a RAM patient inside an enclosed dental procedure tent. Dental services are generally the most in-demand so dental professionals are encouraged to volunteer for this year's clinic.

Right here in Pahrump, thousands have been served over the last seven years and RAM is now readying for its eighth consecutive trip to the Pahrump Valley. That means it’s time to recruit as many volunteers as possible before the big event, with everything from health care professionals to everyday citizens needed to make it happen.

“Remote Area Medical urgently needs volunteers to help provide free dental, vision and medical services to Pahrump and the surrounding communities on Oct. 7 and 8,” a press release from RAM announced. “RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, Oct. 6 and take down on Sunday, Oct. 8. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support and volunteers are crucial to the success of this clinic.”

As always, the Pahrump RAM Clinic will take place the first weekend in October and attendees will be able to receive an assortment of services, including dental exams, fillings and extractions, eye exams and prescription glasses made right on site, general health screenings, women’s health exams, mental health services and more.

The clinic is open to anyone, regardless of age, financial situation or health insurance status. All services are provided free of charge with no ID required.

All services are on a first-come-first-served basis so those aiming to attend will want to plan ahead.

“We are so excited about our 8th Annual Remote Area Medical Clinic,” Pahrump Community Host Group member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We can’t believe it’s only two months away but we are gearing up and ready! And we are excited to add some additional services in dental this year.”

Full details on just what that will entail are being kept under wraps for now. “More on that to come in the next few weeks,” he noted.

“I urge people to show up and get the help they need. I understand that the process can be long sometimes, but there will be hundreds of volunteers working hard to take care of our community. The only investment required on your part is time,” Muccio concluded.

The Pahrump RAM Clinic will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8 at the Pathways Innovative Education Building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus.

Those willing to volunteer can sign up by visiting www.RAMUSA.org or calling 865-579-1530.

Additional details about the clinic will be included in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

