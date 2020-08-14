Free seminar teaches businesses how to utilize REAP program

Running a business can be hard, and the financial burden associated with keeping a business up and operating leaves business owners constantly on the lookout for ways to make smart investments and cut some of their expenses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times USDA Rural Development Nevada and Nevada Industry Excellence are partnering for a free webinar that will educate rural business owners and agricultural producers on the REAP grant.

For the Silver State’s rural businesses and agricultural producers, USDA Rural Development Nevada offers a program that aims to do just that, get them on the road to saving money.

It’s called the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, and it gives rural businesses, farmers and ranchers the opportunity to obtain grant funding to purchase or install renewable energy systems or make energy-efficiency improvements.

“This program helps increase American energy independence by increasing the private sector supply of renewable energy and decreasing the demand for energy through energy-efficiency improvements. Over time, these investments can also help lower the cost of energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers,” the USDA Rural Development Nevada website explains.

Those interested in learning how they can best utilize the REAP program are invited to register for a free hour-long webinar, to be hosted on Friday, Aug. 21 on the online platform Zoom.

“Join USDA Rural Development Nevada and Nevada Industry Excellence for a REAP Grant Webinar August 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.,” a news release announced. “With NVIE’s energy audit and USDA’s Rural Energy for American Program, rural businesses and agricultural producers can be well on their way to saving money on energy bills.”

The release goes on to detail that the REAP program provides eligible small business owners and small agricultural producers with grant funding to cover up to 25% of the cost of energy-efficiency improvements or alternative energy systems. “REAP funds may be used for the purchase, installation and construction of energy-efficiency improvements and/or renewable energy systems such as solar, wind, geothermal. Common energy improvements include: LED lighting, HVAC, motor pumps, doors, windows and more,” the release states.

Registration is required for this complimentary seminar and can be completed by visiting EventBrite.com and searching for REAP grants and clicking on “NMTF CIS 5100E – REAP Improvement Grants Informational Webinar”.

The news release also noted that though the webinar will take place via Zoom and they will be prompted to do so, participants do not have to install software in order to take part. Nevada Industry Excellence provided the following link to a video that explains how to join Zoom without an account: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDZOx-N39EU

For more information contact Laura Chavez at 775-443-4764 or by email at Laura.chavez@usda.gov or Shawn Kish at 323-382-3346 or by email at shawnkish@nvie.nevada.edu

