News

Freed named new boss at state administration department

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed longtime budget analyst Laura Freed to lead the Nevada Department of Administration, his office announced.

Freed, who has worked in state government in Nevada since 2003, will oversee a dozen divisions as the new director of the department, including human resources, public works and purchasing.

Freed takes over for interim director Peter Long, who will return to his position as the administrator of the state’s Division of Human Resource Management. Long was serving in a temporary role after former director Deonne Contine resigned in November, citing family needs.

In a statement, Sisolak said that Freed had earned “a stellar reputation” during her 13 years as a budgetary analyst and administrator for the state.

“Laura’s extensive fiscal and operational experience with the state makes her a great fit to run the 12 multi-faceted divisions that fall under the Department of Administration. I also want to thank Peter Long for serving as interim director of the Department of Administration since November. I will forever be grateful for Mr. Long’s willingness to step up and serve during this transition,” Sisolak added.

In her nearly two decades of work as a state employee, Freed has worked as a program analyst for the Legislative Counsel Bureau, a deputy administrator overseeing regulatory services and most recently as an executive branch budget officer.

Freed began her new job on Jan. 27.

Aaron Ford
Grant could help curb opioid overdoses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to stem the tide of drug overdoses in the Silver State, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced this month that his office has received a $698,000 grant for what’s known as the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP).

Selwyn Harris/ Pahrump Valley Times - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced t ...
DMV wait times dip 42 percent despite spike in walk-in customers
By Mick Akers Special to the Times-Bonanza

Good news for motorists, despite seeing an increase in walk-in customers at state Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices during the last few months of last year, wait times dropped.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times By way of a GoFundMe campaign, a group known as “Friends a ...
Art Bell immortalized in bronze
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The image of late legendary radio talk show host and Pahrump resident Art Bell has been enshrined on a bronze plaque installed at the Calvada Eye.

Thinkstock A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck slightly over 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Fri ...
Seismic activity in California shakes Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Some Pahrump and Amargosa residents felt a slight jolt under their feet after an earthquake struck Barstow, California.

THINKSTOCK Nevada’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.8% in December 2019, acc ...
Nevada makes strides in unemployment rate
Staff Report

Nevada was one of the states to have the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease in December 2019, over November 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada dropped 0.2 percentage points in its unemployment rate as did Oregon.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Second round of funding opens for U.S. Department of Agricu ...
USDA opens second round of funding for rural broadband
Staff Report

The application period for a second funding round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program loan and grant funding is set to open on Jan. 31. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the upcoming event, open at a national level, on Jan. 27 in a press release.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Homeless camps, such as the one seen in this file phot ...
Nevada Outreach leading effort to count homeless in Nye and Esmeralda
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is taking the lead for both Nye and Esmeralda counties in the annual “Point-In-Time” count of the homeless population, a process mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more commonly referred to as HUD.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office Sgt. along with deputies quest ...
Man accused of reckless driving arrested in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested along Blagg Road, just south of Wilson Road in early January, on suspicion of reckless driving.