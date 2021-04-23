72°F
Fundraiser benefits 1st Step Club in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 23, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crystal Atwood of Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center and Kelli Sater of the Bearded Lady Saloon proudly display the cash they helped to raise at the Car and Bike Wash fundraiser, which will go to benefit the 1st Step Club of Pahrump.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ann Ross and Kelli Sater were ready to take on car-washing duty in order to help raise money to support the local addiction recovery group the 1st Step Club.

Enabling people to live a healthy lifestyle is one of the key missions behind Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, and supporting the local community is another, so when an opportunity arises to bring those two goals together, the team at Natural Vibes doesn’t hesitate, they jump in feet first.

Recently, this was the case as the staffers came together to host a fundraiser in support of a very important resource for the community, addiction recovery group the 1st Step Club.

Held on Saturday, April 17 at Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, the fundraiser was hosted as a car and bike wash, with bikini-clad ladies armed with water hoses and plenty of soap, ready to scrub down and shine up the vehicles and motorcycles that made their way to the event that afternoon. Though the weather proved to be a bit of a bother, event organizers persevered and in the end, were able to happily declare the event to be a wonderful success.

“We raised $827 for the local recovery group, the 1st Step Club,” an obviously delighted Crystal Atwood from Natural Vibes reported. “Kelly Sater from the Bearded Lady Saloon made a $500 donation and the rest was from local support.

“The day was challenging with high winds but we stayed committed and it paid off. The bike/car wash ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Myself and my director of wellness, Ann Ross, worked it the majority of the day, with some help from supporting staff,” Atwood continued. “Inside, we had our Health Habits handout, which we host every third Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s potluck-style with a wellness educator, which provides some opportunity for people to learn something new.”

Natural Vibes is a Pahrump-based business that offers residents a wide variety of products and services with a holistic approach. For more information on the business stop by the store at 2341 Postal Road or visit its website at www.naturalvibes-healthandwellness.com

The 1st Step Club focuses on assisting those suffering with addiction and is located at 1061 2nd Street. For more information call 775-727-9367.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

