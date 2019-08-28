Fundraiser dinner rakes in $3.5K to support free medical event in Pahrump

With hungry bellies and eager appetites, hundreds of area residents headed out to devour a freshly prepared pasta feast at the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump.

This photo, taken by RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio, shows the large crowd gathered at the NyE Communities Coalition for the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump.

These decorative cookies were created as live auction items and helped raise funds for the Remote Area Medical clinic set for October 4, 5 and 6 in Pahrump.

All sorts of delicious treats were up for grabs during the baked goods live auction at the recent Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser.

During the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser attendees vied over enticingly beautiful cakes such as the one pictured.

Held on Friday, Aug. 23 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, the dinner fundraiser was hailed as a wonderful success.

Approximately 220 patrons stopped in to enjoy the meal and bid on one or more of the decadent, delectable sweet treats that were created for the live auction, along with the various other auction prizes that were available.

“We were very pleased with the turnout for the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. We had a great crowd, who was very generous,” RAM committee member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event. “We were very fortunate to have raised $3,500 toward our RAM clinic.”

“I would like to specifically thank Devon Couch for her leadership in putting the event together and Shirley Patterson and Pam Welch, who spent many hours in the kitchen preparing the food,” Muccio said, highlighting three NyE Communities Coalition staffers, who are also his fellow RAM committee members. “Thanks to Ski Censke as well, for taking on the role of auctioneer. Additionally, thank you to all of our volunteers!”

Remote Area Medical is planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 4-6 at the Pathways Innovative Education Building, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive on the Pahrump Valley High School campus. There will be a variety of free medical services provided, to include vision care, dental exams and work, women’s health exams and general health screenings.

For more information on the RAM organization and its clinics visit www.RAMUSA.org

