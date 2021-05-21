Fundraiser for 7-month-old girl continues

Born on Oct. 15, 2020, Hadley Murphy came into the world with a serious medical condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart due to the left side of the heart not forming correctly.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents Salvador and Paula Viesca are holding a fundraiser today and tomorrow for 7-month-old Hadley Murphy, who was born with a serious heart condition. Hadley is the daughter of Nye County Sheriff's Office Deputy Cody Murphy and his wife Kayla, who are neighbors of the family.

Born on Oct. 15, 2020, Hadley Murphy came into the world with a serious medical condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart due to the left side of the heart not forming correctly.

At present, Hadley, who is the daughter of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Murphy and his wife Kayla, has already undergone several costly surgeries and additional medical procedures to treat her heart condition.

As a result, the family is incurring exorbitant medical bills.

Fortunately, the Murphys live just a few doors down from a couple with huge hearts who want to help with the family’s expenses related to Hadley’s condition.

Salvador Viesca and wife Paula have initiated a unique two-day fundraiser running today, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m., to 2 p.m., at 3680 Money Street.

The event is the second half of a multiday fundraiser which began May 14.

The backstory

The Viescas recently moved to Pahrump from La Jolla, California, where from 2001 to 2020, they owned a very successful clothing consignment business called Le Chauvinist Consignment Store for Men.

The head-to-toe clothing items are not your typical run-of-the-mill brands, as a majority of the inventory are name-brand designer clothing from the likes of Gucci, Burberry, Armani, Polo and many more renowned designer brands.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak last year, Salvador said he was forced to cease operations and was never able to reopen under California’s strict social distancing regulations.

Though the virus essentially killed his business, it also emboldened the Viescas’ altruistic spirit, as the couple made several trips back and forth to move all of the store’s inventory to Pahrump resident and family member Joyce Higgenbotham’s Money Street home.

Our loss is your gain

“All of the remaining items from the La Jolla store are now in Pahrump and will be sold at 50% off of the last marked price on each price tag,” he said. “All neckties will be $5 each, with several hundred to choose from. Twenty percent of our gross sales will be gifted to the Murphy family for Hadley’s ongoing, life-long medical needs. Basically, she was born with half of a functioning heart and other issues. Cody and Kayla Murphy would like to thank everyone in advance for participating in this aspect of our sale.”

Those interested in learning more about Hadley’s complete story can visit “Hadley’s Journey” on Facebook.

To preview the items being sold, or for any other inquiries regarding the liquidation/fundraising sale, call or text Viesca at 619-200-1684.

The moniker, “Le Chauvinist Consignment Store for Men,” which is a federally registered trademark, is also up for sale.

