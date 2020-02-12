45°F
Fundraiser for Tonopah Muckers planned

Staff Report
February 12, 2020 - 2:37 pm
 

A fundraiser to benefit the Tonopah Muckers athletes and clubs is planned.

The THS Booster Club is holding its Taco Feed fundraising event at the Tonopah Elks Lodge #1062 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at 241 Central Street.

The Elks Lodge will prepare a taco meal for people who stop by the event at a cost of $10 per plate, according to information on Facebook.

The Elks Lodge will have a no-host bar during the event where donations are welcome. Desserts will also be sold during the event.

For tickets or to make a donation, call Jeanne at Sagebrush Dreams at 775-482-5683 or Melissa at 775-482-5134. People interested in attending can also text Cori at the Nye County Clerk’s Office in Tonopah at 435-840-0470 (no phone calls).

Donations for the booster club can also be mailed in to THS Boosters, P.O. Box 24, Tonopah, NV 89049.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but event organizers are suggesting that those planning to attend purchase early.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Beaming with excitement, fifth-grader Caden Ayala of Manse E ...
Pahrump’s super spellers display their smarts
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Floyd Elementary School Library was a scene of utter excitement and incredible pride as the best spellers from each of the valley’s four elementary schools stepped into the spotlight to showcase their skills during the Pahrump Valley 2020 Spelling Bee.

File photo A screenshot of the front page of the Pahrump Valley Times' new e-edition. The e-edi ...
Pahrump Valley Times E-edition goes live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times’ E-edition, launched in early 2020, coalesces the traditional printed newspaper and the 21st century digital world and increases the ease of reading for subscribers and, currently, others browsing the publication’s website using a PC, Mac or mobile device.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
Dan Schinhofen: Kick the can
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Not much of a surprise on the vote for learning more about our aquifer. It seems that this board of county commissioners are more interested in not offending a special interest group than voting for facts. It appears that, like so many boards before, when it comes to water issues, this current board will follow those past boards and punt on this issue.

Gambers play blackjack at SLS Las Vegas on Thursday, May, 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
Was 2019 a good year for Nevada casinos? The numbers tell the tale
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sportsbook executives said Nevada wagering would grow after betting became legal nationwide — they were right. What other nuggets do latest gaming stats provide?

Travel Nevada Juraj “George” Sojka, a resident of Stateline and a 10-year veteran in sales, ...
Travel Nevada names international marketing manager
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Tourism, commonly known as Travel Nevada, hired a new international marketing manager to oversee Travel Nevada’s efforts in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Feb. 8 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge canceled its Key Club dinner on F ...
Fire shuts down Pahrump Moose Lodge kitchen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The administrator of the Pahrump Moose Lodge 808 said it’s unclear at present when the kitchen will reopen following a fire.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a Career and Volunteer ...
Career and volunteer fair returns to coalition in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

NyE Communities Coalition’s Adult Workforce Programs Manager Ed Kelly said there’s a pretty good chance to find a job during the coalition’s Career and Volunteer Fair, coming up on Friday, Feb. 14.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik said she was totally shocked and humbled ...
Nye realtor honored at regional awards event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Realtor Norma Jean Opatik initially thought she was just attending the annual Greater Las Vegas Association (GLVAR), of Realtors Awards ceremony of 2019, that is until she was called forward to receive her own award, that being the Ronn Reiss Award for Education Excellence.