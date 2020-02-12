Fundraiser for Tonopah Muckers planned

A fundraiser to benefit the Tonopah Muckers athletes and clubs is planned.

Getty Images The THS Booster Club is holding its Taco Feed funraising event at the Tonopah Elks Lodge #1062 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at 241 Central Street.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A school bus is shown at Tonopah High School where students are to begin a four-day schedule starting in the upcoming academic year.

A fundraiser to benefit the Tonopah Muckers athletes and clubs is planned.

The THS Booster Club is holding its Taco Feed fundraising event at the Tonopah Elks Lodge #1062 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Saturday at 241 Central Street.

The Elks Lodge will prepare a taco meal for people who stop by the event at a cost of $10 per plate, according to information on Facebook.

The Elks Lodge will have a no-host bar during the event where donations are welcome. Desserts will also be sold during the event.

For tickets or to make a donation, call Jeanne at Sagebrush Dreams at 775-482-5683 or Melissa at 775-482-5134. People interested in attending can also text Cori at the Nye County Clerk’s Office in Tonopah at 435-840-0470 (no phone calls).

Donations for the booster club can also be mailed in to THS Boosters, P.O. Box 24, Tonopah, NV 89049.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, but event organizers are suggesting that those planning to attend purchase early.