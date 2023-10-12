GALLERY: Silver Tappers USO Benefit Show rakes in the dough

The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place this past weekend and the ladies put their best feet forward for two performances that delighted audience members. But it wasn’t just about hosting a fantastic production. The event, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser for local veterans’ organizations as well.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8 at the Saddle West Showroom.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are shown dancing to a jazzy number at the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Audience members at the USO Benefit Show are pictured contributing to the pass-the-boot drive.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shelley Fisher, a member of Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, was a guest performer for the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years 2022 Queens Court member Shirley Molenda is pictured performing to "All the Wrinkled Ladies", a humorous rendition of Beyonce's "Single Ladies".

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies with the Nevada Silver Tappers danced in an array of performances for the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The USO Benefit Show was a hit, with audiences obviously enjoying the many performances.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A cabaret-style performance had the audience at the USO Benefit Show wolf-whistling with enthusiasm.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 USO Benefit Show included plenty of flashy costumes as the ladies danced the night away.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times All dressed in black and white polka-dotted dresses, the Nevada Silver Tappers entertain at the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The USO Benefit Show drew sizable crowds on both Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Reigning Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Althea P. Jones is pictured opening a brand new number, "Emerald City", at the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Calling to mind ethereal butterflies, Silver Tappers whirl around the stage at the USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The routine "Emerald City" brought all 44 Nevada Silver Tappers to the stage for a spectacular performance at the USO Benefit Show.

The Nevada Silver Tappers Annual USO Benefit Show took place this past weekend and the ladies put their best feet forward for two performances that delighted audience members. But it wasn’t just about hosting a fantastic production. The event, as its name implies, acts as a fundraiser for local veterans’ organizations as well.

The precise amount raised over the weekend is being kept under wraps for the time being but it’s safe to say that the money will go to a great cause. The proceeds from the 2023 show will be donated to two Pahrump-based nonprofits, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Veterans Food Pantry.

With a theme of “That’s Entertainment”, the USO Benefit Show promised to be non-stop spectacle and attendees were not disappointed. From beginning to end, the venue was filled with song and dance, with a dash of comedic fun tossed in, and the routines were choreographed to music spanning the last 10 decades.

Stephani Elliott, master of ceremonies for the show, welcomed the crowd both Saturday and Sunday to the Saddle West Showroom, which has played venue to many dozens of Nevada Silver Tapper productions over the years. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 Chaplain Fran Wilcox gave the opening prayer, offering thanks to the veterans for their bravery and service to the country before Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Bill Dolan led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

A moment of silence in recognition of the U.S. Troops stationed around the world was followed by Elliott asking the veterans in the audience to stand and receive their very own round of applause.

Then it was time for the Silver Tappers to shine, with many past favorites performed and a few guest appearances by members of the Tappers’ sister organization, Ms. Senior Golden Years, as well.

A brand new number titled “Emerald City” was performed for the very first time, with Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Althea P. Jones and all 44 of the Silver Tappers taking to the stage for an imaginative and visually enticing routine that was dedicated to B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, the founder of both the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years USA.

“You are a source of inspiration and a true role model for everyone in our community. This entire show is lovingly dedicated to you,” Elliott announced.

As the show neared its close, the crowd was asked to reach deep into their hearts to donate whatever they could during the passing of the boot and to emphasize the importance of those donations, leaders for both organizations set to benefit offered a few words on their nonprofit’s impact.

“Last year, we helped over 2,500 veterans and 4,000 family members… This past August we served 239 veterans and 424 family members,” VFW Auxiliary President Bonnie Darrell explained. “We’ve also begun partnering with Nathan Adelson Hospice, so we also served 22 homebound veterans in the month of August.”

Darrell said the Veterans Food Pantry is doing well at the moment, with an established partnership with Albertsons to provide fresh fruits, vegetables and an incredible $3,785 in walk-in donation made in the month of August, along with $1,300 in Smiths gift cards. However, the need is never-ending and Darrell said the VFW was honored to have been chosen as a beneficiary once again.

“It really does take an entire community to help the people who have helped us,” Darrell remarked. “And I just want to tell you how grateful we are.”

Dolan spoke next, telling the crowd that in the local chapter, there are four chapter service officers whose work quite literally changes peoples lives. “Now why are those important? These are the people who work daily with our veterans and their families to start the paperwork for their benefits, that they have all earned. Over the years, our chapter service officers have brought back to the community, which is spent in the community, over $9 million,” Dolan remarked.

Aside from chapter service officers, the DAV provides transportation for veterans to get to their medical appointments, with over 4,000 miles logged in last month alone. The nonprofit operates a wheelchair program too, and hosts both a Veterans’ Appreciation BBQ and a DAV Christmas Party each year.

But the DAV’s efforts don’t end there. Dolan said that by working with the local Home Depot store, the local chapter has managed to secure something truly amazing.

“The Home Depot national foundation has just issued, through the DAV, a $5 million grant to help our veterans in this community with their homes,” Dolan announced, prompting a storm of applause. “And every penny of the money that is raised stays here in our tariff area, which is right here, mainly in Pahrump, and in Nye County. We can’t thank B.J. and the Silver Tappers enough for all of this.”

A formal check presentation ceremony will be scheduled for the coming days and the total amount to be donated to each organization will be released at that time. Look for coverage of the check presentation in an upcoming edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

