News

GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

In light of the the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility has had to alter its operations and it has been striving to keep area residents informed about what the company is doing throughout the public health crisis.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, we continue to adapt our operations to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable service to customers, while keeping our employees safe,” an update from the utility stated.

That update outlined a variety of actions GBWC has taken in recent weeks in face of the global pandemic. First and foremost, the utility has been tracking and sourcing supplies of specific kinds of equipment, such as hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, eye protection and Tyvek suits, to ensure its employees are protected in the event that they are in close contact with others.

“Proper Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, totally depends on the situation. Our operators are not entering premises unless there is an emergency,” officials with the utility explained. “If there is an emergency, our operators have head to toe gear including face masks, full body suits, etc. For the most part, we are stringently following CDC guidelines including on physical distancing, disinfection, etc. Also, we have been sending regular communications to customers urging them not to approach or make physical contact.”

Distancing has also been implemented among the utility’s workforce itself. Workers’ schedules have been altered to allow for physical distancing, with a majority of employees working alone for the duration of their shift and checking in with managers on a regular basis to ensure worker safety.

“Tabletop exercises” are also being conducted in an effort to prepare for the possibility of a large portion of its staff falling ill. “In preparation for mass absenteeism in local operations, GBWC is performing tabletop exercises to work through theoretical planning scenarios involving widespread infection among operations teams and assessing current states of readiness,” the company’s update read.

Plans for the next steps are now being nailed down, including how to deal with accounts that have fallen behind on payment due to the financial strain the novel coronavirus has caused.

“In preparations for the potential increase in customers carrying unpaid balances as a result of the economic hardship caused by COVID-19, GBWC is preparing communications to customers regarding payment plan options in accordance with applicable regulatory directives,” the update detailed.

“With so many people out of work, rent payments, medical bills, mortgage payments, utility costs, etc. are all being prioritized differently by different households. We continue to suspend shutoffs and encourage people to stay current or at least make payment arrangements by calling 844-694-4404,” GBWC President Wendy Barnett told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.