Geothermal leasing effort underway in region

The largest geothermal lease sale in Nevada BLM history is in the works.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S.

Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Tonopah Field Office and Mount Lewis Field Office are seeking public review of an Environmental Assessment for eight parcels of public land nominated for lease in the Sept. 17 competitive online geothermal lease sale.

These parcels have the potential for future geothermal exploration and development.

They comprise about 7,590.5 acres of land in northeastern and central Nevada.

“If approved, the parcels will be part of the largest geothermal lease sale in Nevada BLM history,” the BLM said in a statement.

Currently, BLM Nevada oversees 19 geothermal power plants with federal interest, with a generating capacity of over 600 megawatts. A 15-day public review period began on July 15 and ends July 30. For more, go to https://go.usa.gov/xy93w on the web.

on the project website or emailed to blm_nv_bmdo_2019_0020@blm.gov

Geothermal leases are for an initial 10-year period with 50 percent of the funds disbursed to the state, 25 percent to the respective county, and 25 percent remaining in the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustainable energy development. The leased parcels undergo a detailed environmental analysis that includes three opportunities for involvement: scoping, public comment and protest periods.

In addition, each lease, if issued, contains standard stipulations to protect endangered species and cultural resources and ensures that development is safe and environmentally responsible. After parcels are leased, lessees must submit site-specific proposals for additional in-depth analysis before energy development can begin. BLM Nevada partners with the Nevada Division of Minerals, tribal governments, and private industry to develop other geothermal resources.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the project manager, Melissa Jennings, by telephone 775-482-7840 or by email: mjennings@blm.gov

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the individual named above. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.