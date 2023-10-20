89°F
Get dressed up: Halloween costume ball will benefit nonprofits

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 20, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Nancy Fowler/Pahrump Senior Center Halloween Costume Contests are always popular and the Inaugural Costume Benefit Ball will give residents the chance to compete for best-dresses ghoul while raising money for the Pahrump Senior Center and Never Forgotten Animal Society. In this file photo, costume contest competitors are shown at a Halloween bash sponsored by the senior center, just one of the many activities that nonprofit sponsors.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society, a beneficiary of the Costume Benefit Ball, works to rescue animals and ensure they are reunited with their owners when possible or else adopted into new loving homes, as with the two Chihuahuas shown in this 2022 photo.

Halloween is just around the corner and those who love to get into the spirit of the holiday by donning their most fanciful or most gruesome costumes and hitting the town will want to make a trip to Wildside Tavern, for the Inaugural Halloween Costume Benefit Ball &Spaghetti Dinner.

Set for the night of Halloween, the Costume Benefit Ball will act as a means of generating cash that will be donated to two nonprofits in the Pahrump Valley, Never Forgotten Animal Society and the Pahrump Senior Center.

The event is being put together by a duo of local women who simply want to give back to causes that they believe in.

“We chose the Senior Center and Never Forgotten Animal Society because of their contributions to the community,” event co-organizer Maria Trzcinski explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The senior center provides many services for our growing senior population and Never Forgotten provided affordable neutering and spaying services, which also helps our seniors and their pets. This service helps to keep the population of dogs and cats down, as well.”

“And Never Forgotten is a no-kill animal rescue that needs our love and support,” event co-organizer Joie Thomas added.

Indeed, both nonprofits offer valuable services to the community.

As detailed on its website, the Pahrump Senior Center is home to the local Meals on Wheels Program and also provides a donation-based lunch Monday through Friday at the center. There are transportation services through the senior center, too, along with plenty of free activities such as craft classes, seminars and blood pressure checks. The center plays host to Bunco, poker and “Bingosize” classes and hosts special holiday events as well as support group sessions.

Never Forgotten Animal Society, as Trzcinski and Joie stated, provides low-cost spay-neuter clinics, not just in the town of Pahrump but throughout Nye County. The animal rescue acts as an important adoption hub in the community, as well, with numerous cats and dogs looking for their “furever” home on a daily basis.

“Our team of caring and experienced animal care specialists love reuniting companions with their owners or until we can find loving forever homes for animals in need,” the group’s website reads. “We provide a safe and clean environment for lost, surrendered or abandoned animals… Our mission is to reduce euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals through animal rescue and spay and neuter clinics.”

To bring in as much funding as possible that night, the Costume Benefit Ball will include drawings and a silent auction, along with what event organizers are hoping many will be interested in participating in, the costume contest. There will be a spaghetti dinner, which comes with a cost of $10 per plate, and entertaining the crowd for the evening will be the Gatlin Band.

All the fun will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Wildside Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

For more information call 702-524-2707 or 775-253-5447.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

