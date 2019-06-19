87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Gold exploration gains attention in Beatty region

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 19, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Carl Brechtel, CEO of Corvus Gold, gave the Beatty Town Advisory board a progress report at its June 10 meeting.

Corvus is one of three companies actively doing gold exploration in the Beatty area, spending millions of dollars each year finding and characterizing deposits of the precious metal. It spent over $4 million per year in the last two years alone.

Corvus controls land in the Bullfrog district as well as the Mother Lode area. They also have acquired water rights for the water that would be required for processing the ore. This involves changing water rights in Sarcobatus flat from agricultural to mining use and moving the point of extraction.

Most of the gold deposits they have so far discovered are of a grade that would be processed by leach heap, but ore from a high-grade vein near the old Yellow Jacket mine would require milling.

Brechtel said that it is the smallest of the companies working in the area. He foresees a good chance that one of the other companies will eventually purchase their holdings.

“Our game plan is to sell to a legitimate producer,” he said.

“Nevada is a go-to mining location in the U.S.,” Brechtel said. “It produces 83% of the gold produced in the United States.

Other town board business

The first action item in the meeting was approval of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office plan for spending Beatty’s portion of the Public Safety Sales Tax money. The board did approve the plan, but only after Lt. David Boruchowitz got quite a grilling from board treasurer Erika Gerling.

Gerling mostly pressed Boruchowitz on things that money had been set aside for on the past, but that had not been completed. Boruchowitz said that he was equally frustrated, but progress had been slow because these items required action by other agencies, such as County Building and Grounds.

Gerling also questioned use of the money to purchase new laptops to replace inadequate ones and to do double duty as ticket writers. She said that the law dictates that the money be used for new items, not replacements.

Boruchowitz explained that it could be used for these items if they constituted not simply replacements but an upgrade.

The approved spending plan also included $375 for annual maintenance of the fingerprinting machine at the Beatty Substation.

The board also agreed to pay 50%, up to $2,500 for repair on the cement front steps of the Beatty Community Library.

Library Board Chairman Ryan Tweney explained that tree roots had caused the steps, which were well constructed initially, to become uneven and tilted. The repair will take care of those problems and also add a handrail.

Tweney also told the board that the library is going to begin setting up small free libraries around town. These will have signs on them saying, “Need a book? Take a book? Have a book? Leave a book.”

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Belmont Courthouse was completed in 1876 and heard its ...
Arts, crafts show set for historic Belmont Courthouse
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Belmont Courthouse will again be bustling with activity during the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse annual arts and crafts show on June 29-July 4, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, June 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $55 million.

Sheri's Ranch According to a spokesman for Sheri’s, the brothel is planning to add at least 5 ...
Sheri’s Ranch donates to Pahrump food pantry
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump-based legal brothel and resort Sheri’s Ranch made a donation to a local food pantry after harvesting from its on-site community orchard.

Thinkstock The U.S. Department of Justice is leading a new effort to fight domestic violence. U ...
Federal effort seeks to fight domestic violence
Staff Report

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr recently announced the formation of a Domestic Violence Working Group aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers, using the tools of federal prosecution to stop and prevent domestic violence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This male cat is one of three felines brought in as owner-s ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter contract awarded to Desert Haven
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying the decision regarding the operation contract for the Pahrump Animal Shelter due to missteps by the county in the bidding process and the need for clarification on certain bidding points, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its June 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times KNYE 95.1 F.M station owner Karen Jackson is hosting a 20th ...
Pahrump radio station owner hosting anniversary party
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

KNYE 95.1 F.M owner Karen Jackson is reminding the entire Pahrump community to reserve some time on Saturday, June 22, as she is hosting the radio station’s 20-year anniversary party.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Aliya Bolton is crowned as the 2019 Miss Pahrump, cour ...
Aliya Bolton crowned 2019 Miss Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It would seem appropriate that a native Pahrumpian should win the annual Miss Pahrump Pageant, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday evening inside the Saddle West Showroom, as Aliya Bolton was crowned the 2019 winner.