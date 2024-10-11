Gold exploration project continues in Tonopah

Loving the Luau - how much was raised for foster youth advocacy

Viva Gold Corp. The Viva Gold drilling project continues in Tonopah with additional locations in northern Nevada throughout this year.

Led by President and CEO Jim Hesketh, Viva Gold, a Nevada based gold exploration and development company continues to advance the high-grade Tonopah Gold Project in 2024.

Innovative tools

As stated in a recent news release, the company said that they are pleased to announce that it has mobilized what’s known as a Reverse Circulation Drill Rig to the Tonopah Gold Project where work is expected to commence in the coming days, according to the release.

How it works

Reverse circulation drilling, or RC drilling, is a form of drilling which uses compressed air to flush material cuttings out of the drill hole in a safe and efficient manner.

The immediate work program will include completing approximately 15 to 20 drill holes before year’s end.

Federal approval

The release also noted that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has approved the construction of 25 new drill pad locations for current and future use.

Of those 25 drill pad locations, approximately 21 are focused on what’s known as “infill and step-out” drilling.

“We believe that we have developed a strong series of drill targets for this program to follow up on our very successful program that was executed earlier this year,” Jim Hesketh stated in the release. “We are targeting areas of inferred mineralization where additional drill confirmation is needed, as well as poorly drilled, undefined areas of potential mineralization within the resource pit boundary.

“We also anticipate completing some limited exploration drilling outside the primary resource area to help determine the larger potential of this project. Additional work includes the placement of groundwater data measurement infrastructure as part of our commitment to moving this project forward to feasibility study and permitting.”

Decades of experience

As a 40-year veteran in the mining space, Hesketh has led the development and construction of eight other mines around the world throughout his career.

Regarding the Tonopah Gold Project, he said it has all of the hallmarks of a successful mining development project as key infrastructure is in place and is supported by compelling economic studies.

Likely a bonanza

The Tonopah Project sits in the middle of gold mining country about a half-hour drive south of the Round Mountain mine owned by Kinross Gold and controls a major land position on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada.

“Viva has consistently grown its resources since 2018,” the release said in part. “The company plans additional drilling and to update the resource model for use in completing an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of the project, which are major catalysts and value creation events for shareholders.”