Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under an order by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Golden Entertainment has announced its reopening plan.

The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under an order by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Golden Entertainment has announced its reopening plan.

Golden Casino Group Pahrump Nugget is one of more than 400 gaming properties shuttered across the state due to an executive order by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Gaming has been shut down in the state since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with many of these properties making plans to reopen in the coming months.

The Golden Commitment was developed through guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, governments of states in which we operate and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Golden Commitment includes COVID-19 testing for team members; health and safety training; entry point monitoring to ensure a maximum capacity of 50% or less; general health screening, including temperature checks; limiting group sizes; enhanced sanitizing of high-contact areas including slot machines, countertops, tabletops, door handles and seat surfaces; check-in kiosks at select hotels cleaned after every use; removal of every other chair on casino slot floors as well as tavern bars; hand sanitizers throughout each property; and hands-free digital menus at all restaurants available via mobile devices.

Additional measures at Golden Entertainment’s casinos include reduced guest contact with playing cards; more frequent replacement of decks of cards; daily sanitizing of gaming chips; single use drinkware on casino floors; plexiglass barriers placed at cashiers, True Rewards centers, concierge desks and other guest interaction locations; enhanced guest room cleaning protocols; and reduced occupancy reminders at all elevators.

Social distancing guidelines have been developed for each property in accordance with guidance from state governments. To ensure social distancing, each property will post signage with social distancing reminders and guidelines, and guests will be asked to practice appropriate spacing from other guests.

Guests will be asked to delay their trips or visits if they have a cough, fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and delay their visits by 14 days or more if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The guidelines set by the company’s Golden Commitment apply to all of Golden Entertainment’s properties, including the Pahrump Nugget Hotel &Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino &RV Park in Pahrump; the STRAT Hotel, Casino &SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel &Casino Resort in Laughlin; Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland; and the company’s PT’s Taverns, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar.

The Golden Commitment is subject to change based on potential revised guidelines set by state governments. More information and any updates to the “Golden Commitment” can be found at goldenent.com/commitment.