News

Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties

Staff Report
May 21, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated May 21, 2020 - 3:40 pm

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.

The Golden Commitment was developed through guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, governments of states in which we operate and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Golden Commitment includes COVID-19 testing for team members; health and safety training; entry point monitoring to ensure a maximum capacity of 50% or less; general health screening, including temperature checks; limiting group sizes; enhanced sanitizing of high-contact areas including slot machines, countertops, tabletops, door handles and seat surfaces; check-in kiosks at select hotels cleaned after every use; removal of every other chair on casino slot floors as well as tavern bars; hand sanitizers throughout each property; and hands-free digital menus at all restaurants available via mobile devices.

Additional measures at Golden Entertainment’s casinos include reduced guest contact with playing cards; more frequent replacement of decks of cards; daily sanitizing of gaming chips; single use drinkware on casino floors; plexiglass barriers placed at cashiers, True Rewards centers, concierge desks and other guest interaction locations; enhanced guest room cleaning protocols; and reduced occupancy reminders at all elevators.

Social distancing guidelines have been developed for each property in accordance with guidance from state governments. To ensure social distancing, each property will post signage with social distancing reminders and guidelines, and guests will be asked to practice appropriate spacing from other guests.

Guests will be asked to delay their trips or visits if they have a cough, fever or other symptoms related to COVID-19 and delay their visits by 14 days or more if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The guidelines set by the company’s Golden Commitment apply to all of Golden Entertainment’s properties, including the Pahrump Nugget Hotel &Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino &RV Park in Pahrump; the STRAT Hotel, Casino &SkyPod, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas; Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Hotel &Casino Resort in Laughlin; Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Flintstone, Maryland; and the company’s PT’s Taverns, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar.

The Golden Commitment is subject to change based on potential revised guidelines set by state governments. More information and any updates to the “Golden Commitment” can be found at goldenent.com/commitment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artichokes are edible flower buds are not onl ...
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit fina ...
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cesar and Mary Rose Strozzi in the pea patch at Strozzi Ranch.
Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County election workers count mail-in ballots durin ...
Election protection program rolled out for primaries
Staff Report

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.