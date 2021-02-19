38°F
Golden plans cashless gaming options

Staff Report
February 18, 2021 - 5:31 pm
 
Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its players. The system will initially be rolled out in Las Vegas.

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.

Golden will debut its new Quick Play system by Marker Trax to bring players cashless advances at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas. According to a press release from Golden, there are plans to roll the system out to the company’s other casinos and taverns.

A spokeswoman for Golden Entertainment said in an email Wednesday that, “There is no update on when the “Quick Play” system will be in place at Golden Entertainment’s Pahrump properties at this time.”

Golden Entertainment owns several properties across Southern Nevada and in Pahrump, including the Pahrump Nugget and Gold Town Casino.

What’s in store for players?

The release from Golden states that players will be able to use Quick Play and easily access advances electronically. Quick Play is powered by Marker Trax technology which interfaces with Konami Gaming, Inc.’s Synkros casino management system to issue, record, manage,and track players’ cashless advances and electronic balances.

“Marker Trax and Konami have created pioneering technology that are bringing our exclusive Quick Play program to market,” said Steve Arcana, executive vice president and CEO of Golden Entertainment. “Quick Play will improve the player experience by allowing our casinos and taverns to issue cashless advances quickly and conveniently.”

Guests will be able to sign up for Quick Play online or through an app and access their advance balance from the comfort of any gaming device at Golden’s properties. The advance will then be available as players play machines through Golden Entertainment’s loyalty program, True Rewards.

“We are thrilled to partner with Golden Entertainment, leaders in the gaming industry, to introduce the Quick Play system utilizing the Marker Trax technology,” said Charlie Skinner, chief operating officer at Marker Trax. “This customized platform was developed to support the company’s mission to enhance the player experience.”

“Golden Entertainment has long prioritized guest experience and convenience, which is clearly seen here through its leadership with Quick Play’s launch,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president and COO Konami Gaming, Inc. “The organization is leveraging top cashless technology available through Marker Trax and Synkros to ultimately benefit players across its portfolio.”

True Rewards provides insider access to earn and redeem points at more than 140 locations. Current members can sign up for Quick Play using their True Rewards account, and new members can sign up at any Golden Entertainment casino or PT’s Tavern.

In addition to the Pahrump Nugget, Golden Entertainment also has a gaming property in Maryland and has holdings in Montana, along with being licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

According to Golden Entertainment’s website, it is the largest distributed gaming operator in the U.S.., where the company operates over 10,500 gaming devices in Nevada and Montana with future plans to expand into Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Multiple positions open at Spring Mountain job fair
Staff Report

Spring Mountain Motor Resort & Country Club will be holding an outdoor job fair 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Reservations will not be needed for applicants to meet with department managers. Strict COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask and social distancing, will be enforced.

State Supreme Court hires Stocks as top administrator
Staff Report

The Nevada Supreme Court announced Tuesday that Katherine Stocks has been appointed as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts and state court administrator for the Nevada Supreme Court.

Major addition to Goldwell Museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The newest addition to Goldwell Open Air Museum at Rhyolite is a steel sculpture called “Portone,” by accomplished artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya.

Exchange Club conversion underway
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ford backs proposed rule on banking discrimination
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a comment letter supporting the Federal Reserve’s proposed rule to strengthen regulations under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Te-Moak Tribe names officers for tribal court
Staff Report

The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada announced the formal establishment of its tribal court consistent with its constitution and with the tribe’s sovereignty. The investiture of the judges, prosecuting attorney, court clerk and bailiff were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Tribe’s facility.

Cortez Masto bill would aid training for in-demand jobs
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., reintroduced legislation to promote education and training — including registered apprenticeship programs — for workers in in-demand industries. The Working On Rewarding and Keeping Employees Resilient Act will ensure employees have access to good-paying careers in skilled jobs throughout Nevada and the nation.

Man pleads guilty to voting twice during 2016 election
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Wednesday that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to voting more than once at same election, a category “D” felony.