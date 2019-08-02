79°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.

When entering the contest this year, Babbitt decided to draw from her own experiences in life to choose that platform.

Having spent much time caring for her mother, the late Eileen DeCosta, when she was struggling with cancer, Babbitt said she knows firsthand how physically, mentally and emotionally draining it can be to take on the role of caregiver. That is why she selected the creation of a Caregivers Retreat program as her pageant platform and true to that mission, she hosted her first event on Saturday, July 27.

Taking place inside the Desert Greens Clubhouse, the Caregivers Retreat provided a fun and entertaining atmosphere for area caregivers to enjoy, allowing them to take a few hours to themselves and simply relax.

“I was my mother’s primary caregiver and I know from being such that there were times I got tired. And I found out it is okay to say that you’re tired and need a break sometimes,” Babbitt explained of her inspiration to start the retreat events. “So I thought, what a nice thing to bring caregivers together so they can have fun for the day and just kind of forget. As caregivers, we often put ourselves last, at the bottom of the list but really, in order to be a good caregiver you have to take care of yourself.”

Much of the afternoon was spent immersed in entertainment, thanks to the hard work of Teri and Don Rogers of Twilight Productions and those who lent their talents to the event.

“Teri, 2018 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, arranged for all the entertainment, which was volunteers by the Queen’s Court and the Nevada Silver Tappers, as well as Bill Watson, who did sound and also sang,” Babbitt said. “It truly took a village to have this event come to fruition and I thank them all.”

Babbitt thanked the entertainers, which included Pam Raneri doing a comedic sketch, Sharon Crisp performing a waltz, JoDee Van Stavern, who serenaded attendees, Maria Apodaca-Shaddy, who sang and danced, as well as dancing with the Golden Glam Ladies and Sandy Stell and Allene Gundersen who did a duet to J’Lo’s song “Let’s Get Loud.”

Also performing at the event were Carmen Murzyn, 2019 first runner-up, who sang the song that won her the talent award in the 2019 pageant, “Knock Three Times,” and Pennie Beccia, 2019 second runner-up, who did double duty as a licensed massage therapist and singer.

There was also plenty of food to devour, with Babbitt bringing appetizers and desserts. For the main feast, she purchased barbecue for the guests and made sure to give a special shoutout to QU Barbecue for the delicious meal.

“The caregivers who were there were very enthusiastic and spoke positively of this event,” Babbitt said afterward. “Liz Forrester, a caregiver for her 96-year-old mother, spoke of the importance of such an event. She was very impressed with the food and how relaxed she felt being there. She further stated it helps give caregivers a break, something she has never really had before, and gives them somewhere to go and relax while their loved ones are being cared for, a chance to socialize for a few hours and just have fun.”

Babbitt detailed that Forrester told her she is looking forward to the next event, the date for which has not yet been selected but Babbitt said she plans to host it at the end of August. Additionally, Babbitt noted that she is aiming to make the Caregivers Retreat a monthly event and she encouraged any and all caregivers to give her a call to learn future dates and get more information.

Babbitt can be reached at 702-409-5462.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times People watch Kamala Harris in a live telecast at K7 B ...
Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.