Golden’s Pahrump properties commemorate anniversaries

Staff Report
March 1, 2021 - 2:51 pm
 
Golden Gaming An out-of-state player won $74K from the Pahrump Nugget on Oct. 9.

Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park will commemorate their 20th and 22nd anniversaries, respectively, with celebratory dining and gaming promotions March 13 and March 27.

On March 13, Golden Harvest Café in Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino will celebrate with complimentary desserts for guests with any cafe purchase from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

On that day in the casino, True Rewards members who earn 75 same-day base points will receive a complimentary logoed 20th Anniversary Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino shirt, while supplies last. Additionally, in the bingo room, players who bingo on I-20 will receive $100 in free slot play.

On March 27, Lakeside Café in Lakeside Casino & RV Park will welcome guests to enjoy a complimentary cupcake with any purchase in the café from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. to celebrate the anniversary.

True Rewards members who earn 75 same-day base points that day will receive a 22nd Anniversary Lakeside Casino & RV Park logoed t-shirt. Players who bingo on ball number I-22 will receive $100 in free slot play.

Players are invited to sign up for True Rewards, Golden Entertainment’s rewards program, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers and prizes such as cash and free slot play, as well as eligibility in select tournaments and special events.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates gaming properties across two divisions, casino operations and distributed gaming. Golden operates approximately 15,700 slots, 130 table games and 6,200 hotel rooms in 10 casino resorts, nine in Southern Nevada and one in Maryland.

Through its distributed gaming business in Nevada and Montana, Golden operates video gaming devices at approximately 1,000 locations and owns more than 65 traditional taverns in Nevada. Golden is also licensed in Illinois and Pennsylvania to operate video gaming terminals.

